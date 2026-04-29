Automation Anywhere Reframes Sovereign AI with 'Spectrum of Control' Model

As agentic AI moves into execution, the company introduces a model for maintaining control across data, workflows, and jurisdictions

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sovereign AI has become a priority for enterprises operating across regions, but most approaches still focus on where data is stored. As AI systems move from analysis to execution, that model breaks down. Agentic AI systems move data across workflows, trigger actions, and interact with multiple systems across environments. These dynamics create new exposure points that data residency and zero-copy architecture alone do not address.

Common Approaches Assume Control Within a Single Environment

Most sovereign AI approaches assume control can be enforced within a single environment or vendor-controlled platform. In practice, enterprise workflows span multiple systems, clouds, and jurisdictions.

Many AI platforms reinforce this model by requiring organizations to centralize data or rely on cloud-only architectures. These approaches limit flexibility for organizations operating across regions with different regulatory and data governance requirements. According to McKinsey, three-quarters of countries have implemented data localization rules, making it harder for global enterprises to standardize AI operations across regions.

Sovereign AI must reflect how enterprises operate today.

A Spectrum of Control for Sovereign AI

"Enterprises are no longer just asking where their data is stored, they're asking what happens to it when agentic AI acts on it," said Mihir Shukla, CEO and board chairman of Automation Anywhere. "Sovereign AI is not one architecture or a product category: it's a spectrum of control. Organizations need to define how their data is processed, accessed, and governed based on their own regulatory and operational requirements, and work with partners who can enforce that control across data, infrastructure, and workflows."

Automation Anywhere defines sovereign AI as a "spectrum of control," where enterprises can maintain control over:

Where data and metadata reside.

How data is processed and whether it is copied or moved.

Who can access data, including encryption key ownership.

Where work occurs and how actions are performed.

Which legal jurisdictions may apply to data access.

Sovereign AI requires control across data, orchestration, and execution.

Control Without Centralization or a Single Deployment Model

Automation Anywhere's Agentic Process Automation (APA) platform is one of the few platforms that enables this level of control without requiring data centralization or a single deployment model. Enterprises can align deployments to regulatory, operational, and risk needs while maintaining control across environments.

Key capabilities include:

Flexible deployment models that support cloud, multi-cloud, and on-premises environments.

that support cloud, multi-cloud, and on-premises environments. Data and governance controls that enable organizations to define where data is processed and how it is accessed.

that enable organizations to define where data is processed and how it is accessed. Composable architecture that integrates with customer-selected data sources, models, and applications without requiring vendor lock-in.

that integrates with customer-selected data sources, models, and applications without requiring vendor lock-in. Action and workflow controls that govern how AI systems act on data across processes and environments.

that govern how AI systems act on data across processes and environments. Sovereignty controls that allow organizations to define data location, model deployment, and legal jurisdiction.

that allow organizations to define data location, model deployment, and legal jurisdiction. Security and governance that enforce policies, monitoring, and auditability, to support compliance and responsible AI operations.

How Enterprises Can Operationalize Sovereign AI

To operationalize sovereign AI, organizations must enforce control across the full lifecycle of data and execution. In practice, this includes:

Limit unnecessary data movement: Process data where it resides instead of copying or centralizing it.

Process data where it resides instead of copying or centralizing it. Enforce control during work: Keep workflows and agentic AI systems within defined boundaries, without exposing data across environments.

Keep workflows and agentic AI systems within defined boundaries, without exposing data across environments. Maintain control of access and keys: Define access and retain control of encryption and key management.

Define access and retain control of encryption and key management. Align deployment to regulatory requirements: Use a mix of deployment models, including cloud, multi-cloud, or on-premises environments, based on jurisdiction and risk.

Use a mix of deployment models, including cloud, multi-cloud, or on-premises environments, based on jurisdiction and risk. Ensure visibility and auditability: Track data movement and system actions with clear audit trails and governance controls.

As agentic AI takes on more operational responsibility, enterprises must control how data moves, where actions occur, and how systems operate across jurisdictions. Sovereign AI is becoming a requirement for operating across regions, particularly for organizations managing sensitive data or navigating complex regulatory requirements.

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere has been committed to defining the future of work by unleashing human potential through automation for over 20 years. The company enables this future through its leading Agentic Process Automation (APA) System for IT leaders and developers as well as purpose-built agentic solutions for business leaders in finance, customer service, IT and HR. Learn more at automationanywhere.com.

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SOURCE Automation Anywhere