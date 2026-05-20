Automation Anywhere Fulfills More Than One Billion IT Service Requests, Announces 2026 Autonomous Service Desk Enhancements

Pre-built Autonomous Service Desk solution expands from routine request resolution to more complex IT issues with new orchestration, context, security, and governance capabilities

DALLAS, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, the leading provider of Agentic Process Automation, today announced it has fulfilled more than 1 billion IT service requests through its Autonomous Service Desk solution and introduced new 2026 enhancements designed to help enterprises resolve more IT issues with governed AI execution.

The milestone shows how AI service automation can reduce manual request handling at enterprise scale in one of the highest-volume business functions. For CIOs and IT leaders, the value is not how many tickets a system can route, but how much work it can resolve before employees wait, teams escalate, or service desks add cost.

"IT service is one of the clearest places to prove how enterprise AI creates value," said Mihir Shukla, CEO and co-founder of Automation Anywhere. "The work is high-volume, measurable, and directly tied to employee productivity. When AI agents resolve requests across enterprise systems with governed action, companies do more than reduce tickets — they return time and capacity to the business."

Autonomous Service Desk resolves work, not just tickets

Automation Anywhere's pre-built Autonomous Service Desk solution helps organizations resolve employee support requests directly across enterprise systems using AI agents that can reason across workflows, take governed action, and reduce reliance on manual ticket escalation.

Across analysis of millions of service requests, Automation Anywhere found its AI agents resolving more than 80% of employee service requests on average, with organizations reporting 50% fewer call volumes, faster resolution times, and time-to-value with first AI agents in as little as eight weeks.

2026 enhancements expand ITSM automation to more complex issues

Automation Anywhere is expanding Autonomous Service Desk from routine support requests to more complex IT issues that typically require engineering help. With new platform capabilities for orchestration, context, security, and governance, AI agents can gather the right information, coordinate action across systems, and resolve issues with the right controls in place.

The enhanced solution connects to Automation Anywhere's 2026 platform capabilities, including universal orchestration, Context Intelligence Graph, and centralized security and governance. It also includes a library of pre-built agents for additional IT use cases and connections to thousands of applications.

These updates help IT teams reduce escalations, speed resolution, and free technical experts to focus on higher-value work.

BDO Canada shows the value in practice

BDO Canada, one of Canada's largest professional services firms, used Automation Anywhere's Autonomous Service Desk capabilities to automate employee support operations. BDO Canada achieved an 84% auto-resolution rate, improved productivity by 72%, and projected $1.9M in cost savings while scaling IT support operations without increasing service desk burden.

"We were looking to boost employee productivity with increased auto-resolution and allow us to drive our IT AI agent journey," said Marco De Lisi, Senior Manager, IT at BDO Canada. "We are very pleased with the rollout of Autonomous Service Desk and are looking forward to expanding our footprint and capabilities."

The customer impact comes as ITSM costs keep rising

A service request is not just a ticket. It is an employee waiting for access, help, approval, a system fix, or a workflow to move forward. At enterprise scale, this becomes a drag on productivity, service desk capacity, and IT budgets. One billion fulfilled requests shows that AI service automation is not limited to pilots or small deflection use cases. It can handle high-volume operational work across real enterprise environments.

That matters as ITSM costs continue to grow. Market research estimates the annual global ITSM cloud/SaaS market at $10.7B to $14.9B today, with projected growth to $22B to $32B by 2031–2032.

By resolving more requests autonomously, Automation Anywhere helps IT teams reduce repetitive ticket work, call volume, and escalations while freeing service desk and engineering teams to focus on higher-value work.

Autonomous Service Desk is part of Automation Anywhere's suite of pre-built solutions for automating enterprise functions that also include Finance, IT, Customer Support, HR, Banking, and Supply Chain.

Autonomous Service Desk is available now. Learn more at AutomationAnywhere.com.

Market Research sourced from Mordor Intelligence, Fortune Business Insights, Grand View Research, AppsRunTheWorld, and Business Research Insights.

Automation Anywhere has been committed to defining the future of work by unleashing human potential through automation for over 20 years. The company enables this future through its leading Agentic Process Automation (APA) System for IT leaders and developers as well as purpose-built agentic solutions for business leaders in finance, customer service, IT and HR. Learn more at automationanywhere.com.

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SOURCE Automation Anywhere