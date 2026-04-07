Automation Anywhere Reports 61% of Q4 Software Bookings from AI as Enterprises Deploy Agentic AI to Run Core Business Functions

Double-digit non-GAAP ARR and RPO growth, coupled with 23% growth in $1M+ ARR customers reflect sustained enterprise investment in production‑scale AI

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, the leading provider of Agentic Process Automation (APA) and agentic solutions, today announced fourth-quarter results that reflect a shift in enterprise use of AI: moving from experimentation to deploying solutions that solve real business problems.

Automation Anywhere is uniquely positioned to support this shift with both pre-built, pre-validated solutions that deliver rapid time-to-value and a platform that enables enterprises to create custom solutions for competitive advantage.

AI-powered offerings accounted for 61% of software bookings in the fourth quarter, as enterprises increasingly demand solutions that deliver measurable business outcomes. The number of enterprise customers with more than $1 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) grew 23%, while the company expanded its agentic customer base by more than 2x, driven by forward deployed engineers converting AI pilots into scaled deployments.

Automation Anywhere also reported strong topline growth, beat EBITDA guidance, and achieved its 10th consecutive quarter of non-GAAP profitability and free cash flow.

"Companies are moving past pilots and into production by leveraging AI solutions that give them fast time to value and a clear path to scaling their success," said Mihir Shukla, CEO and Board Chairman of Automation Anywhere. "Using AI solutions, companies are deploying agentic automation by department — creating autonomous ITSM, autonomous finance, autonomous support — and starting a journey to become autonomous enterprises."

Enterprise Growth & Market Validation

Automation Anywhere's growth reflects sustained enterprise commitment to operationalizing AI at scale. Remaining Performance Operations (RPO) and ARR both grew at double-digit year-over-year rates, driven by broad, enterprise-wide adoption.

In the healthcare sector, a recent multi-million agreement for a national healthcare system supports AI-driven automation across patient data management, scheduling, and administrative workflows, enabling cost efficiencies while maintaining compliance in a highly regulated environment.

Expanding AI Solutions Across the Enterprise

Automation Anywhere continues to see strong adoption of its AI-driven solutions across core business functions across core business functions, including customer service, IT service management (ITSM), finance, and HR.

The acquisition of Aisera expanded the company's ability to deliver ready-to-use solutions for ITSM and customer support, enabling companies to resolve service requests and operational tasks autonomously while maintaining governance and compliance.

During the quarter, Automation Anywhere also announced a strategic collaboration with OpenAI to advance AI-driven solutions that execute complex business processes by combining Automation Anywhere's unique data and insight into how work gets done with OpenAI's latest reasoning models. These solutions can resolve issues, make decisions, and take action across systems within governed environments.

World Economic Forum Leadership

The shift of attention from AI experimentation to real-world deployment at the World Economic Forum in Davos also validated Automation Anywhere's direction and drove significant engagement from business and governmental leaders. As an ICT governor at the World Economic Forum, Shukla helped shape that conversation, participating in multiple WEF-accredited and official panels on the agentic enterprise and the future of intelligent operations. Automation Anywhere also engaged directly with global business and media leaders, with coverage across outlets including The Wall Street Journal, Fortune, Axios, and Business Insider.

The company reinforced its commitment to responsible AI adoption through its ongoing reskilling initiatives, which aim to train two million individuals by 2030. The program has already reached more than 650,000 learners through free, accessible education.

What Comes Next for Enterprise AI Adoption

As enterprises deploy AI to run business-critical functions, they are moving toward a new operating model: the Autonomous Enterprise, where AI systems can execute, adapt, and scale alongside people.

This shift will take the stage at Imagine 2026, Automation Anywhere's flagship user conference taking place May 19-20 in Dallas, where enterprise leaders will share how they are deploying AI to run core business functions and scale adoption across the enterprise. Learn more about Imagine at Imagine.AutomationAnywhere.Com.

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere has been committed to defining the future of work by unleashing human potential through automation for over 20 years. The company enables this future through its leading Agentic Process Automation (APA) System for IT leaders and developers as well as purpose-built agentic solutions for business leaders in finance, customer service, IT and HR. Learn more at automationanywhere.com.

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Media Contact:

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Corporate Communications

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SOURCE Automation Anywhere