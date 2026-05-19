Automation Anywhere Unveils 2026 Platform Enhancements to Run AI-Driven Processes Across the Enterprise

New capabilities unify orchestration, context, process design, and governance so enterprises can coordinate AI agents, automations, systems, and people

DALLAS, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Imagine today, Automation Anywhere announced new capabilities for its Agentic Process Automation (APA) platform, designed to help organizations become Autonomous Enterprises — where AI operates business processes reliably across systems, teams, and enterprise operations.

As enterprises move AI from pilots into business-critical operations, they need a way to coordinate, execute, and govern AI-driven work across the organization.

"The Autonomous Enterprise depends on more than individual AI agents — it requires a system that can coordinate how work runs within departments and across the organization," said Mihir Shukla, CEO and Board Chairman of Automation Anywhere. "Our platform provides that system — enabling enterprises to operate with AI across processes, not just deploy isolated tools."

Coordinating Work Across Enterprise Systems

Enterprise processes rarely live in one system. They span departments and platforms like Salesforce, ServiceNow, SAP, and custom applications, with work moving across approvals, data sources, APIs, automations, AI agents, and human decisions. Automation Anywhere's universal orchestration capabilities coordinate how that work executes — sequencing tasks, routing decisions, managing handoffs, and governing execution across people, systems, AI agents, and automations within a single process.

Designing AI-Driven Processes with AAI Code

Automation Anywhere Code (AAI Code) is a low code tool that lets you create enterprise grade applications complete with UI, processes, agents, context, and security all in as little as one week. Teams can describe workflows in natural language or bring existing process materials such as documents, SOPs, diagrams, or screenshots.

Unlike vibe coding tools that only generate code, AAI Code is designed for enterprise automation: it plans first, builds second, and helps organizations securely govern how AI-driven work runs before it reaches production.

Delivering Relevant Context Across Enterprise Workflows

Each step in a process requires different context — from policies and approvals to system data, prior actions, and exception history. Many AI systems attempt to solve this by exposing large amounts of enterprise data to every step. In complex workflows, more context is not always better. Irrelevant information can slow execution, increase costs, expose sensitive data unnecessarily, and introduce inaccurate or inconsistent decisions.

Context Intelligence Graph, a new addition to Automation Anywhere's Process Reasoning Engine (PRE), is designed to retrieve the right context for each task or decision. Built on insights from more than 400 million automation executions across Automation Anywhere's platform, Context Intelligence Graph connects to customer systems of record, documents, policies, knowledge bases, and execution history, then automatically creates associations and metadata to retrieve relevant context for specific tasks and decisions.

In internal evaluations across multiple business domains, agents using Automation Anywhere's Process Reasoning Engine with Context Intelligence Graph demonstrated more than 30% higher accuracy compared to those operating without it.

Governing AI-Driven Work Before and After Deployment

Automation Anywhere expanded its governance capabilities across the full lifecycle to help enterprises test, monitor, and improve AI-driven workflows.

AI Evaluations, available today, allow organizations to assess agent performance at design time and runtime, measuring whether agents achieve the correct outcome, use the right tools, and follow appropriate execution paths.

Process Simulation, Optimization & Testing introduces a testing environment for entire processes, allowing teams to simulate real-world scenarios — including failures, exceptions, and edge cases — before deployment.

Together, these capabilities enable organizations to identify and resolve issues before processes go live, and to continuously monitor performance in production.

Proven in Enterprise Operations

Automation Anywhere's APA platform is used by thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, retail, telecommunications, and the public sector to run enterprise automation and AI-driven operations at scale.

University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust, part of the United Kingdom's National Health Service and one of England's largest hospital groups, is using Agentic Process Automation to redesign administrative operations, with a goal of freeing up staff to act as strategic business partners by making 50% to 70% of administrative work autonomous. Anticipated benefits include a 22-day reduction in time to recruit and a £1 million annual reduction in temporary staffing costs.

Availability

AAI Code and EnterpriseClaw: Public preview now, general availability later this year

Context Intelligence Graph: Preview now, general availability Q3 2026

AI Evaluations: Available today

Process Simulation, Optimization & Testing: Preview Q3 2026, GA Q4 2026

Automation Anywhere has been committed to defining the future of work by unleashing human potential through automation for over 20 years. The company enables this future through its leading Agentic Process Automation (APA) System for IT leaders and developers as well as purpose-built agentic solutions for business leaders in finance, customer service, IT and HR. Learn more at automationanywhere.com.

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SOURCE Automation Anywhere