Automation Testing Market worth $49.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Automation Testing Market by Component (Testing Types (Static Testing and Dynamic Testing) and Services), Endpoint Interface (Mobile, Web, Desktop, and Embedded Software), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Automation Testing Market size is expected to grow USD 20.7 billion in 2021 to USD 49.9 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.2% during the forecast period. The Automation Testing Market is growing due to the rapid adoption of advanced technologies.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automation Testing Market"

485 – Tables

47 – Figures

354 – Pages

Implementation services segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Implementation services facilitate the integration of automation into the existing software testing infrastructure. Interoperability issues are a major concern in deploying platforms with automation testing solutions. Hence, integrating the solutions with various hardware components and testing the functioning of the entire system is of the utmost importance for the successful execution of automation testing solutions. These services bring together several communication standards, diverse services, and device and data management tools to build automation testing solutions for organizations. Furthermore, these services begin with collecting customers' requirements and then deploying, integrating, testing, and rolling out the solutions. These services enable organizations to integrate their operational and enterprise environment to provide a transparent testing experience ultimately.

Mobile Endpoint Interface segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Mobile automation testing is an important segment in this fast-moving world. When the development team becomes acquainted, they can work fleetly, and there is no possibility that the existing features will change. Even with the best manual testing processes and test engineers, it is considered that no company can set up and afford the framework for testing mobile applications. Repeating the tests manually is costly and time-consuming, whereas, in the case of test automation, time and cost are both saved as the tests performed are spontaneous according to the framework

Asia Pacific (APAC) region to record the highest growing region in the Automation Testing Market

APAC is the most promising region as it has major economies, such as Australia, Japan, Singapore, China, New Zealand, and Hong Kong, which offer significant growth opportunities for automation testing vendors. The region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This region comprises major economies like India, and China which has a very large customer base. The governments are taking initiatives for rapid adoption of new technologies like AI and ML, automation, IoT, mobile and web-based applications, cloud-based services, and other technologies.

Key and innovative vendors in the Automation Testing Market are Accenture (Ireland), AFour Technologies (US), Applitools (US), Astegic (US), Broadcom (US), Capgemini (France), Cigniti Technologies (India), Codoid (India), Cygnet Infotech (India), froglogic (Germany), IBM (US), Infostrecth (US), Invensis (India), Keysight Technologies (US), Micro Focus (UK), Microsoft (US), Mobisoft Infotech (US), Parasoft (US), ProdPerfect (US), QA Mentor (US), QA Source (US), QualityKiosk Technologies (India), Ranorex (Austria), Sauce Labs (US), Smartbear Software (US), Testim.io (US), Thinksys (US), Tricentis (US), Worksoft (US).

