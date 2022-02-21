Automation Workz Launches Tech Feud, a $50,000 Prize Cybersecurity Trivia Competition

DETROIT, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pandemic has accelerated identity theft, ransomware, data attacks and cyber warfare, causing the demand for cybersecurity jobs to increase exponentially. Cybersecurity Ventures predicts there will be 3.5 million unfilled Cybersecurity jobs. Industry salaries are rising with the demand.

Tech Fraud Ida Byrd-Hill, CEO, Automation Workz

Automation Workz offers a 12-month cybersecurity training program to prepare learners for the Cisco Certified Networking Associate (CCNA) exam. The average learner has received job offers averaging $67,750 with the highest offer received at $117,000. "Although everyone has heard about cybersecurity, most people know little about the careers within the industry, and especially that the careers do not require a Bachelor's Degree. We created the Tech Feud trivia competition to engage people to learn about cybersecurity in a fun interactive method," states Ida Byrd-Hill, CEO of Automation Workz.

Families will answer cybersecurity trivia in 3-rounds on Friday, April 22, 2022 to compete for cash and an Automation Workz scholarship for its 12-month cybersecurity certification training program. The family with the most points across Total 3-rounds will win the competition and these packages valued at:

1st Place Total 3-rounds $10,325 2nd Place Total 3-rounds $10,175 3rd Place Total 3-rounds $10,000

Only 1 person per competing family needs to register as a Tech Feud contestant. Eligible Tech Contestants must be:

18 years and older Complete the final presentation for our Admissions Sampler Workshop between January 14, 2022 through March 31, 2022 OR must complete an interactive Cybersecurity Intro course with a minimum score of 75%.

The Cybersecurity Intro course, powered by Comcast, will run March 1 through March 31,2022. The first 2000 Participants will receive a link to Cybersecurity Intro course upon Tech Feud registration. Register NOW! https://www.autoworkz.org/events

Media contact:

Ida Byrd-Hill

[email protected]

313-483-2126

SOURCE Automation Workz