Automation's Impact on Life Sciences the Subject of ISG Webinar on May 3

"Life sciences companies are pioneers in automation; they have been using various forms of these technologies for years," said Stein, partner and head of ISG Life Sciences. "What's new is the rapid convergence of accessibility, ease of use and technology proliferation, which is leaving firms understandably confused about the next steps to take. We will draw on our real-life client experience to define the next steps in automation for life sciences companies."

Davison, Stein and Grote said the development of automation can be defined in three waves, or "Bots": In Bot 1.0, between 1995 and 2005, networking and the Internet came into mainstream use and digital infrastructure was developed for computers, telecom and content; Bot 2.0, from 2005 to 2015, was focused on connecting consumers and digitizing retail, banking and social transactions. Now, they say, we are at the beginning of Bot 3.0, which will connect machines via the Internet of Things and lead to rapid automation of activities and decisions based on algorithms.

"Companies need a 'bot vision' that will take them from their current digital state to Bot 3.0 — from cognitive experimentation to deployment," said Davison, partner and head of ISG's Robotic Process Automation practice. "To successfully transition to the Bot 3.0 state, a business needs to answer specific questions, such as: How can we scale automation and digital implementation across the enterprise? What's the right operating model, roles, responsibilities, accountabilities, staffing levels, skills and expertise needed? Do we have a governance framework and best practices in place? Our webinar will focus on the specifics of each step and reveal what success looks like."

Participants may register in advance for the May 3 webinar by visiting this website. A replay will be made available after the webinar for those unable to participate in the live, interactive session.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; technology strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automations-impact-on-life-sciences-the-subject-of-isg-webinar-on-may-3-300640675.html

SOURCE Information Services Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.isg-one.com

