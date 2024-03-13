Automotive Actuators Market to Reach $40.93 Billion by 2030: Global Industry Trends and Growth Insights Featuring Bosch, Nidec, Denso, Johnson Electric, Mitsubishi, CTS, Hitachi, Aptiv, BorgWarner

DUBLIN, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Actuators Market, Size, Global Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Actuators Market is undergoing a significant transformation, spurred by technological advances and the increasing complexity of vehicles. A new research publication, now available for review, provides comprehensive insights into the market forecasted to reach a value of approximately US$ 40.93 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.71% from 2024 to 2030.

Automotive actuators, essential for an array of applications, including engine management and suspension systems, are evolving to meet the demands for enhanced performance, fuel efficiency, and safety. This growth is further catalyzed by the rise in electric and hybrid vehicles that heavily rely on advanced actuator technology for effective power management and precision.

Key Trends and Market Drivers

Electric actuators are gaining traction, replacing traditional hydraulic and pneumatic systems due to their improved efficiency and precision, which is critical for the burgeoning electric vehicle sector. The shift towards electric actuators is poised to redefine industry standards and accelerate innovation.

In the competitive landscape, major players such as Bosch, Nidec, Denso, and Johnson Electric are facing stiff competition from emerging startups and local companies. The drive for sustainability is prompting manufacturers to focus on energy-efficient actuators and the incorporation of recycled materials, mirroring the automotive industry's green initiative.

From the Regional Perspective

The Asia-Pacific region is a key contributor to global market expansion, with actuators silently enabling a multitude of vehicle functions. In the United States, a hub for automotive innovation, the swift adoption of electric actuators outpaces their traditional counterparts amid a surging interest in Electric Vehicle (EV) technologies.

Hydraulic Actuators and Passenger Vehicles Remain Integral

Despite the rise of electric actuators, hydraulic systems maintain a strong presence in critical applications like braking and power steering. Passenger vehicles continue to dominate the market due to the increasing demand for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

Throttle actuators remain a mainstay in automotive systems, essential for managing airflow and engine efficiency, highlighting their role across both conventional and electric powertrains.

Actuator Segmentation and Market Expansion

The report segments the global automotive actuators market by actuator type, vehicle type, and application with detailed country-wise analysis, revealing that the U.S. market is showing notable growth dynamics.

Hydraulic, pneumatic, and electric actuators are scrutinized to understand their positioning in the market.

Vehicle types are differentiated among passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles, emphasizing the vast application range of actuators.

Various applications such as throttle actuators, seat adjustment actuators, brake actuators, and closer actuators are evaluated to identify their individual market dominance.

