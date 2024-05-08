Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting System Market size to record USD 2.84 billion growth from 2023-2027, Development of AI-enabled ADAS solutions is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK , May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive adaptive front lighting system market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.84 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. This growth is expected to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of almost 8.07% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting System Market 2023-2027

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Historic Data for 2017 - 2021 Segments Covered Application (Passenger cars and Commercial vehicle) and Channel (OEM and Aftermarket) Key Companies Covered ams OSRAM AG, Continental AG, De Amertek Corp., Ford Motor Co., Hyundai Motor Group, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Corp., Lumax Industries Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Mazda Motor Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, SL Corp., Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Stellantis NV, Tata Motors Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Valeo SA, and Varroc Engineering Ltd. Regions Covered Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key Trends Fueling Growth

Development of AI-enabled ADAS solutions:

Automotive companies are prioritizing customer needs and tailoring solutions in a highly connected environment. AI technology is increasingly popular in the ADAS segment, mimicking human brain functions. AI-driven ADAS solutions continually learn and improve, efficiently detecting and recognizing surrounding objects.



These systems also save power and shorten ADAS development time. Leading ADAS manufacturers are thus focusing on AI-based solutions, a pivotal trend for the global automotive adaptive front lighting system market. Major vendors have recently introduced various AI-driven ADAS solutions.



For instance, NVIDIA DRIVE AutoPilot's AI capability enhances object detection and recognition. Technavio forecasts significant adoption of AI-enabled ADAS solutions in the automotive industry, essential for delivering active safety and dependable driving systems. This trend will positively impact the forecasted market growth, driving innovation in the automotive sector.

Major Challenges:

High cost associated with repairing ADAS technologies

Automotive ADAS technologies have been around for years, but their adoption depends on repair costs. Vehicles with ADAS are expensive to fix, impacting their uptake, especially in emerging markets where customers watch their wallets closely. With emerging economies leading in new vehicle sales, there's a pressing need to cut ADAS repair costs. Even developed nations feel the pinch; repairing an AFL system in the US can top $1,000 , leaving customers unhappy and slowing ADAS adoption.

This high cost hurts the global market for automotive adaptive front lighting systems. Adding to the challenge, prominent economies struggle with a shortage of skilled technicians. This shortage jacks up repair costs further, as skilled technicians are crucial for proper ADAS calibration. By 2026, the US alone will need around 46,000 skilled automotive technicians, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.



With the global automotive industry already short on skilled workers, repair and maintenance costs will keep climbing. Technavio predicts this shortage will hinder growth in the global automotive adaptive front lighting system market in the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

Application 1.1 Passenger cars

1.2 Commercial vehicle Channel 2.1 OEM

2.2 Aftermarket Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Passenger cars- The passenger car segment is predicted to experience substantial growth in the coming years. Automakers are keen on enhancing passenger vehicle safety by introducing advanced features like AFL systems. In developed regions such as North America and Europe, there's a significant uptake of ADAS functionality in passenger cars due to stringent security standards.

In 2017, the passenger cars segment was valued at USD 4.35 billion, making it the largest segment. Major automotive OEMs like AUDI AG, Daimler AG, BMW AG, and Volkswagen AG are actively integrating Automotive AFL systems into passenger cars. Luxury vehicles stand out from mass-market ones through innovative ADAS features, driving growth in this segment globally.

Analyst Review

The Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting System Market is witnessing significant growth due to advancements in vehicle safety features and the integration of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). With a focus on enhancing driving circumstances, especially during nighttime, adaptive control systems are becoming indispensable. These systems, integrated into electric, hybrid, and premium cars, utilize LED technology, including laser headlights and OLED lighting systems, to ensure optimal visibility and energy efficiency.

Machine learning technologies and AI play a crucial role in enhancing sensor and camera capabilities, allowing for better detection of driving conditions such as rain, fog, and incoming traffic. Automatic high beam and low beam changes further optimize visibility, particularly for light and heavy commercial vehicles. The market is also driven by the demand for improved road view and passenger vehicle safety, with advancements in interior and exterior lighting utilizing LEDs and innovative headlamp and rear combination lamp designs. Integration of LIDAR sensors and 3D maps further augments the effectiveness of adaptive front lighting systems in various driving environments.

Market Overview

The Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting System (AFS) market is growing due to the rising demand for intelligent front lighting systems in lightweight passenger vehicles. With advancements in image sensors and autonomous technology, AFS enhances safety by adapting to road conditions, curve roads, and illumination levels. Factors such as electric and hybrid vehicle ownership, coupled with climatic conditions, influence the need for efficient lighting systems.

AFS not only reduces automobile collisions but also improves visibility in challenging environments. As road networks expand, the adoption of AFS is expected to increase, ensuring safer journeys for drivers worldwide. With its ability to adjust to different driving scenarios, the Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting System market is poised for steady growth in the coming years.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Passenger Cars



Commercial Vehicle

Channel

OEM



Aftermarket

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

