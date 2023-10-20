Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting System Market to grow by USD 2.84 billion from 2022 to 2027, The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Valeo SA, Continental AG and ams OSRAM AG, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive adaptive front lighting system market is estimated to grow by USD 2.84 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.07%. The automotive adaptive front lighting system market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer automotive adaptive front lighting system market are ams OSRAM AG, Continental AG, De Amertek Corp., Ford Motor Co., Hyundai Motor Group, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Corp., Lumax Industries Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Mazda Motor Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, SL Corp., Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Stellantis NV, Tata Motors Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Valeo SA, and Varroc Engineering Ltd..The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download FREE Sample Report before buying

Valeo SA - The company offers automotive adaptive front lighting systems such as Valeo BeamAtic and PictureBeam Monolithic, enhancing visibility and safety while reducing glare for other road users, ensuring a comfortable and secure driving experience.

By Geography, the market is classified as Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

Europe is estimated to contribute 32% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Due to the high volume of car production, Germany , France , Italian, Spanish, and the UK are major market participants in Europe for Adaptive Front Lighting Systems. There are many global automobile manufacturers such as BMW, AUDI, and Daimler in Europe but also a number of luxury brands. As a result, the adoption of ADAS technology in Europe is one of the largest markets in the world. Additionally, Europe's regulatory environment is a key factor in increasing the adoption of advanced safety systems in cars. Europe's New Car Assessment Programme, the NCAP voluntary testing organization that conducts crash tests and assesses appropriate means of transport, is also contributing to the introduction of advanced safety systems in new vehicles. Vehicles fitted with advanced driver assistance systems are given high marks by Euro NCAP. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Impactful driver- Use of AFL systems as product differentiators

Use of AFL systems as product differentiators Key Trend - Development of AI-enabled ADAS solutions

- Development of AI-enabled ADAS solutions Major Challenges - High cost associated with repairing ADAS technologies

Market Segmentation

By Application, the market is classified into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The passenger cars segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Automobile manufacturers are concentrating on improving the safety of passenger cars, as well as putting in place advanced safety systems such as AFL. The regions with the greatest use of ADAS technologies in the passenger car category are developed countries like North America and Europe.

