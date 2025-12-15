Automotive Aramid Fiber Market worth $1.30 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Automotive Aramid Fiber Market by Type (Para-Aramid, Meta-Aramid), Application (Brake Pads & Clutch Facings, Reinforced Tires, Hoses, Belts, & Gaskets, Racing Vehicle Components, Heat Shields & Insulation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", The automotive aramid fiber market is projected to reach USD 1.30 billion by 2030 from USD 0.94 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 6.8%.

Automotive Aramid Fiber Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2030

2025 Market Size: USD 0.94 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 1.30 billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 16.5%

Automotive Aramid Fiber Market Trends & Insights:

The automotive aramid fiber market is growing rapidly due to rising demand for lightweight, durable, and heat-resistant materials in vehicle manufacturing. Para-aramid and meta-aramid fibers are increasingly used in brake pads, tires, hoses, insulation, and composites for their strength and thermal stability. With the shift toward electric and efficient vehicles, aramid fibers help meet stringent safety and emission standards. Their use in lightweight and high-performance components supports improved fuel efficiency, sustainability, and overall vehicle reliability.

Asia Pacific dominated the automotive aramid fiber market, with 33.4% in 2024.

By type, para-aramid is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the automotive aramid fiber market, at a rate of 6.9% from 2025 to 2030.

By application, brake pads & clutch facings are the largest segment, accounting for 27.3% in 2024.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automotive Aramid Fiber Market"

250 - Tables

50 - Figures

212 - Pages

The market for automotive aramid fibers is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for high-performance, lightweight materials that enhance vehicle safety, efficiency, and environmental sustainability. Aramid fibers, known for their superior strength-to-weight ratio, heat resistance, and durability, are being increasingly integrated into tires, brake pads, belts, gaskets, and protective linings in cars. This growth is primarily driven by the global automotive sector's shift towards electric and fuel-efficient vehicles, where reducing vehicle weight is a key design consideration. Furthermore, regulatory requirements for high safety and emissions standards in major automotive markets such as North America, Europe, and parts of Asia Pacific are pushing producers to utilize advanced materials that satisfy performance and environmental standards. In June 2023, Teijin Aramid expanded its automotive fiber brand Twaron's production capacity by over 25% at the Emmen plant in the Netherlands to meet the rising global demand for high-performance para-aramid fibers. The upgrade introduced advanced spinning technology, improving fiber strength, heat resistance, and dimensional stability for applications in tires, brake pads, hoses, and belts.

The para-aramid segment has the largest market share in the automotive aramid fiber market during the forecast period.

The para-aramid segment commands the largest share in the automotive aramid fiber market due to its exceptional mechanical and thermal properties, making it highly suitable for demanding automotive applications. Para-aramid fibers, such as Kevlar, are renowned for their high tensile strength, stiffness, impact resistance, and superior heat and flame resistance. These attributes render them ideal for critical car components where strength, durability, and heat dissipation are essential, including tires, hoses, clutches, and brake pads. The longevity and reliability of automotive systems are significantly enhanced by para-aramid's ability to endure high temperatures and mechanical stress without deterioration. The shift towards lightweight vehicles aimed at improving fuel efficiency and reducing emissions has also driven the demand for advanced composites featuring para-aramid fibers, which offer a high strength-to-weight ratio without compromising safety. Its wide-ranging applications in both electric and internal combustion engine vehicles underscore its versatility and importance in the evolving automotive industry. Major brands of para-aramid automotive fibers are Kevlar (DuPont), Twaron (Teijin), Technora (Teijin), HERACRON (Kolon Industries), Mictron (Toray), TAMETAR (Yantai Tayho), Newstar (Yantai Tayho), and X-FIPER.

Lightweight structural composites are projected to grow the fastest in the automotive aramid fiber market during the forecast period.

Aramid fiber-reinforced composites, especially those made from para-aramid, offer an ideal solution, delivering unmatched strength, stiffness, and impact resistance at a fraction of the weight of traditional materials like steel and some aluminum alloys. These composites are increasingly used in structural parts such as body panels, underbody protection shields, reinforcement beams, and interior components, where weight reduction can significantly enhance overall vehicle efficiency and responsiveness. Advances in processing technologies, such as resin infusion and thermoplastic molding, are also lowering costs and are commercially scalable for mass production, facilitating the integration of aramid composites. Together, these factors are accelerating the adoption and growth of lightweight structural composites in the automotive industry.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is a significant region in the automotive aramid fiber market due to its rapidly expanding automotive manufacturing base, increasing demand for high-performance vehicles, and heightened emphasis on vehicle safety and fuel efficiency. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India serve as key automotive hubs, collectively accounting for a substantial share of global vehicle production and consumption. As the region experiences robust economic growth, alongside rising disposable incomes and urbanization, the demand for both passenger and commercial vehicles is on the rise, thereby driving the demand for advanced materials like aramid fibers. Furthermore, the push for electric mobility—spearheaded by China, which dominates the global EV market—is accelerating the use of lightweight and durable materials to enhance energy efficiency and battery performance. Local governments are also enforcing stricter emissions and safety standards, promoting the adoption of aramid-reinforced components by manufacturers in brakes, tires, and structural composites. Additionally, Asia Pacific boasts a strong supply chain infrastructure, cost-effective manufacturing capabilities, and increasing investments in R&D and material innovation. These factors combined position the region as a vital growth driver for the automotive aramid fiber market, serving both as a production hub and a rapidly expanding consumer market.

Key Players:

The automotive aramid fiber market report comprises key manufacturers such DuPont (US), Teijin Limited (Japan), Kolon Industries, Inc. (South Korea), Hyosung Advanced Materials (South Korea), Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. (China), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), X-FIPER New Material Co., Ltd. (China), Huvis Corporation (South Korea), SRF Limited (India), Kermel S.A. (France), SRO Aramid (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. (China), IBENA Textilwerke GmbH (Germany), Protal Ltd. (UK), Lenzing Plastics GmbH (Austria), and Sage Automotive Interiors (US) among others.

