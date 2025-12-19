Automotive Battery Recycling Market worth $43.42 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Automotive Battery Recycling Market by Chemistry (Lead Acid, Nickel, Lithium), and Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2030", The global automotive battery recycling market is projected to grow from USD 26.21 billion in 2025 to USD 43.42 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=201722289

Automotive Battery Recycling Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2030

2025 Market Size: USD 26.21 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 43.42 billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 10.6%

Automotive Battery Recycling Market Trends & Insights:

• The automotive battery recycling market is expected to grow as global electric vehicle production increases. Moreover, the increasing number of end-of-life EV and hybrid battery production is expected to support the market growth. The large amount of waste generated by gigafactories and the initial wave of retired automotive lithium-ion batteries creates a steady stream of recyclable materials. Governments in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific have imposed strict regulations on the disposal, recovery efficiencies, and the percentage of recycled materials for battery production that OEMs and recyclers must follow to create functional systems for closed-loop battery recycling.

Europe is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

By chemistry, the lithium-based battery segment is estimated to account for a 47.3% share of the overall market in 2024.

Umicore, Call2Recycle, Inc., and Cirba Solutions were identified as some of the star players in the global automotive battery recycling market, given their strong market share and product footprint.

Batrec Industries AG, Duesenfeld GmbH, Euro Dieuze Industrie (E.D.I.), and others have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automotive Battery Recycling Market"

160 - Tables

35 - Figures

150 - Pages



Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=201722289

The global automotive battery recycling market is expanding rapidly. This is attributed to the rapid increase in the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) across the globe. The market in Europe and North America is influenced by regulatory policies such as the EU Battery Regulation and the US Inflation Reduction Act. The market has already begun to invest in advanced hydrometallurgical facilities that can efficiently process the black mass from production scrap.

By chemistry, the lithium-based battery segment is expected to account for the largest market share, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The lithium-based battery segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall market. The rapid manufacturing of EVs is creating a huge amount of scrap, even as the first significant shift of the end-of-life lithium-ion automotive batteries is entering the recycling streams. Governments in North America, Europe, China, and other Asian markets have implemented strict recycling laws along with material recovery targets, which have resulted in automobile manufacturers and recyclers establishing large-scale, closed-loop recycling systems.

Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period in terms of value.

The automotive battery recycling market in Asia Pacific is growing due to the rapid electrification taking place in China, Japan, South Korea, and some Southeast Asian countries. The region is home to one of the largest EV manufacturing hubs and has a number of gigafactories, which create a significant amount of production waste that will turn into a steady flow of used lithium-ion batteries. China and South Korea's focus on regulations regarding batteries tracing, recycling, and disposal methods have drastically increased the speed of investment in the recycling infrastructure. Local carmakers and cell makers are prioritizing closed-loop material recovery processes to keep critical minerals and lessen the supply chain risks.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=201722289

Kay Players

Some of the leading players in this market include Call2Recycle, Inc. (US), Cirba Solutions (US), Element Resources (US), Umicore (Belgium), Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (China), Exide Industries Ltd. (India) and others.

Get access to the latest updates on Automotive Battery Recycling Companies and Automotive Battery Recycling Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Bulk Chemicals and Inorganics Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Ethyleneamines Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Acrylic Acid Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Acetonitrile Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Cellulose Ether & Derivatives Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Surfactants Markethttps://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/copper-products-market-169099389.html - utm_source=PRnewswire.com&utm_medium=PaidPR&utm_campaign=relatedreports - Global Forecast to 2038

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets