Automotive Belt Tensioner Pulleys Market to grow by USD 276.61 million from 2023 to 2028; market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like AB SKF, ABA Automotive and B and B Manufacturing Inc., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive belt tensioner pulleys market is estimated to grow by USD 276.61 million from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.47%. The automotive belt tensioner pulleys market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer automotive belt tensioner pulleys market are AB SKF, ABA Automotive, B and B Manufacturing Inc., Bando Chemical Industries Ltd., Clark Pulley Industries Inc., Continental AG, Dayco IP Holdings LLC, Dorman Products Inc., Gates Industrial Corp. Plc, General Motors Co., Hutchinson SA, Kanemitsu Corp., KAVO B.V., Litens Automotive, Standard Motor Products Inc., Tenneco Inc., The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., The Timken Co., and Zhejiang Renchi Auto Parts Co. Ltd.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Belt Tensioner Pulleys Market 2024-2028

Company Offering:

AB SKF - The company offers automotive belt tensioner pulleys such as VKMCV 55005, and tensioner pulleys with v ribbed belts.

The company offers automotive belt tensioner pulleys such as VKMCV 55005, and tensioner pulleys with v ribbed belts. ABA Automotive - The company offers automotive belt tensioner pulleys such as alternator belt tensioners, metal pulleys, and timing belt tensioners.

The company offers automotive belt tensioner pulleys such as alternator belt tensioners, metal pulleys, and timing belt tensioners. B and B Manufacturing Inc. - The company offers automotive belt tensioner pulleys such as base-mounted tensioners, floating mount tensioners, and shaft-mounted tensioners.

The company offers automotive belt tensioner pulleys such as base-mounted tensioners, floating mount tensioners, and shaft-mounted tensioners. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy a report!

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market with a major contribution of 60% for the global market growth. China is a major contributor to the regional market growth. The growing adoption of passenger cars and CVs in China is a major factor. Additionally, Japan and India are also important contributors to the demand for automotive belt tensioner pulleys. This is because of the high volume of automotive production.

Impactful driver- Production shift to low-cost countries

Production shift to low-cost countries Key Trend - Increased use of advanced materials for component design of vehicles

- Increased use of advanced materials for component design of vehicles Major Challenges - The ongoing slowdown of the economy in China

Market Segmentation

The passenger cars segment is significant during the forecast period. There is an expansion of the automotive sector as a whole; additionally, the need to improve engine efficiency and performance in order to take advantage of this, the demand for passenger cars is increasing. SKF Group, Gates Corporation, Litens Automotive Group, Dayco Products, and Schaeffler AG, are some of the significant market participants.

Market Segmentation

Automotive Belt Tensioner Pulleys Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2018-2022 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.47% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.31 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

