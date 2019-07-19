Automotive Braking Systems Technology, Trends and Forecasts, Q3-2019-2034 with Exclusive Interviews with Brembo, BWI Group, Continental, IFR Automotive, Thatcham, TMD Friction, TNO, ZF-TRW

DUBLIN, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Braking Systems - Technology, Trends and Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global automotive original equipment (OE) foundation and electronic braking sector and assesses major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.

Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:

For the top 14 markets it provides market size data and a 15-year forecast for:

OE foundation brakes - car brakes, disc brakes, drum brakes, ceramic brakes



OE electronic brakes - ABS, ESP, electric parking brakes

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends for:

Foundation brakes - including ceramic pads, twin brake disc systems, hybrid systems, coated discs, advanced calipers, anti-squeal technology



Electronic brakes - including anti-lock, EPB, ESP, braking assistance, predictive braking, brake-by-wire, slip control, regenerative braking, autonomous emergency braking

Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Brembo, BWI Group, Continental, IFR Automotive, Thatcham, TMD Friction, TNO, ZF-TRW news and interviews only available in QUBE)

Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis

Updated profiles of the major automotive brake system suppliers including their strategies and prospects

You can use this report to:

Gain a quick overview of the automotive braking sector globally

Understand the size and scope of the top 14 markets

Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans

Review the latest and most significant technological developments

Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them

Spot opportunities and threats in this sector

Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects

Prepare supply and demand forecasts

Produce internal sales plans and forecasts

Carry out competitive intelligence

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Pester analysis

Companies

Electronic brake companies



Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.





Advics





Continental AG





Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.





Robert Bosch GmbH





ZF





Customers and contracts







Infrastructure







Merger and acquisition activity





Others





Autoliv







Bendix CVS







Haldex







Hitachi Automotive Systems







Mando Corporation







NTN Corporation







Wabco



Foundation brake companies



Accuride Corporation





Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.





Advics





Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd





Brembo S.p.A.





BWI Group





Chassis Brakes International Group





Continental AG





Delphi Automotive LLP





Federal Mogul Corporation





Infrastructure





Honeywell





Mando Corporation





Meritor, Inc





Robert Bosch GmbH





TMD Friction





Wabco Vehicle Control Systems





ZF





Others





AC Delco







ATE







Bendix







Compact International







ContiTech Vibration Control







Cooper Standard







Edscha







EnPro Industries







Hella Pagid







ITT Corporation







Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus







ZF

Forecasts

Anti-lock braking systems



Autonomous Emergency Braking



Disc brakes



Drum brakes



Electric parking brakes



Electronic stability control systems

Glossary of braking terms and acronyms

Markets

Market shares - electronic brakes



Asia-Pacific





Europe





North America





South America



Market shares - foundation brakes



Asia-Pacific





Europe





North America

Technologies

Anti-lock braking system developments



Autonomous Emergency Braking



Brake calipers



Brake discs and pads



Bosch's solutions





Brembo's solutions





Continental's solutions





Federal-Mogul's solutions





IFR Automotive's solutions





Trelleborg Automotive's solutions



Brake-by-wire developments



Braking assistance system developments



Electric parking brake developments



Electronic stability control system developments



Future foundation brake developments



Other electronic brake system innovations



Predictive emergency brake control developments



Regenerative braking systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v3nwo9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

