Automotive Camera Market worth $15.82 billion by 2033| MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, Automotive Camera Market is projected to grow from USD 9.29 billion in 2026 to USD 15.82 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 7.9%.

Browse 509 market data Tables and 67 Figures spread through 415 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Automotive Camera Market'

Automotive Camera Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2033

2026-2033 2026 Market Size: USD 9.29 billion

USD 9.29 billion 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 15.82 billion

USD 15.82 billion CAGR (2026–2033): 7.9%

Automotive Camera Market Trends & Insights:

The passenger car segment is projected to account for the largest share of the global automotive camera market during the forecast period.

Thermal cameras are projected to register the fastest growth by technology during the forecast period.

North America is projected to be the largest region in the automotive camera market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=125124333

The global automotive camera market is witnessing rapid growth, fueled by the rising demand for ADAS features such as automotive cruise control, lane departure warning, parking assist, blind spot detection, and others. The adoption is mainly driven by stringent vehicle safety regulations in European countries and Japan, and OEMs' preference to accommodate shifting consumers' preference toward safety and comfort upgrades. The increasing integration of common ADAS features in budget- to mid-price-segment cars is propelling the automotive camera market in the Asia Pacific region. Alternatively, North America and Europe have a comparatively higher deployment rate owing to the strong presence of premium automakers and Tier 1 suppliers, and their continuous investments in testing various automation functionality support the adoption of advanced camera systems in these regions.

The passenger car segment is projected to account for the largest share of the global automotive camera market during the forecast period.

The passenger car segment is projected to dominate the global automotive camera market, accounting for ~85% share by 2033, driven by rapid ADAS penetration across economy and mid-range vehicles. Increasing integration of features such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, driver monitoring, and rear-view cameras supported by declining camera module costs and scalable software platforms is accelerating adoption. This growth is further reinforced by regulatory mandates such as rear-view camera requirements (FMVSS 111) in the US and the EU General Safety Regulation (GSR) mandating features like AEB and lane departure warning, leading to widespread deployment of multi-camera systems (typically 3–5 cameras per vehicle, increasing with higher autonomy levels). North America stands out as a key market, driven by strong demand for premium SUVs and high-trim vehicles equipped with bundled ADAS features by OEMs such as Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Ram Trucks, further accelerating camera adoption.

The Asia Pacific is the second-largest market, accounting for ~39% share by 2023, led by China, India, and Japan, supported by high vehicle production and increasing ADAS penetration in mass-market vehicles. Rear-view cameras are now widely adopted even in higher trims of entry-level cars, while mid-range vehicles integrate ADAS features such as AEB and pedestrian detection, driven by regulatory mandates and improving NCAP safety ratings. The highest demand is concentrated in rear-view, surround-view, and blind spot detection cameras, as OEMs expand multi-camera integration to enhance safety and competitiveness. Overall, high production scale, rapid ADAS standardization, regulatory push, and continuous OEM-led technology integration will sustain strong growth, ensuring passenger cars remain the dominant segment in the automotive camera market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=125124333

Thermal cameras are projected to register the fastest growth by technology during the forecast period.

The thermal cameras segment is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Thermal cameras, primarily used in night vision systems, are gaining traction due to their ability to detect heat signatures, enabling visibility in complete darkness and adverse weather conditions such as fog, rain, and snow. This makes them highly effective for pedestrian and animal detection in low-light environments, significantly enhancing vehicle safety. The rising demand for premium and luxury vehicles, including SUVs and high-end sedans, is accelerating adoption, particularly in regions such as China, Japan, North America, and Europe. However, adoption remains limited due to high costs and integration complexity, restricting usage primarily to premium segments. Recent developments, such as collaborations between Valeo and Teledyne FLIR LLC and product innovations, along with advancements in AI-based image processing, uncooled microbolometer sensors, and sensor miniaturization, are improving performance and reducing costs. These advancements will enable better detection accuracy, wider adoption across mid-segment vehicles, and enhanced ADAS reliability. Overall, with increasing focus on safety regulations and autonomous driving, thermal cameras are expected to emerge as a critical technology for next-generation automotive perception systems.

North America is projected to be the largest region in the automotive camera market.

North America is projected to be the largest market for automotive cameras during the forecast period. The region's leadership is driven by the strong adoption of ADAS and increasing integration of camera-based safety features across vehicle segments. Full-size SUVs such as the Ford Expedition and Chevrolet Suburban continue to witness strong demand, reflecting growing consumer preference for larger vehicles equipped with advanced safety and comfort technologies.

Additionally, regulatory support from agencies such as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) continues to drive adoption, with mandates like rear-view cameras and increasing emphasis on ADAS features such as lane departure warning and blind spot detection across passenger vehicles, LCVs, and HCVs. Regional OEMs, including Ford Motor Company, Tesla, Inc., and General Motors, are further supporting market growth by deploying camera-centric semi-autonomous systems. In 2025-2026, Ford expanded its BlueCruise hands-free driving system across more vehicle models in North America, while General Motors enhanced its Super Cruise and Ultra Cruise platforms with improved multi-camera integration. Tesla continues to advance its Full Self-Driving (FSD) system with a vision-only approach, further increasing reliance on camera-based perception. Moreover, investments in AI-enabled camera systems, driver monitoring systems, and 360-degree surround-view technologies by Tier 1 suppliers are strengthening the regional ecosystem. High consumer awareness, strong purchasing power, and rising adoption of Level 2+ automation are further accelerating demand for automotive cameras in North America.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=125124333

Top Companies in Automotive Camera Market:

The Top Companies in Automotive Camera Market are Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Manga International Inc. (Canada), Valeo (France), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), and Ficosa Internacional SA (Spain).

Browse Adjacent Market: Automotive and Transportation Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Automotive Dashcam Market

ADAS Market

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/5909825/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets