Automotive Cells Company (ACC) Leverages Ivalua to Strengthen Quality and Supply Chain Management for Rapid Growth

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua , a global leader in spend and supplier management, together with its long-standing boutique partner Cyrias and project management support partner Kaora Partners, today announced the successful implementation of the Ivalua platform at Automotive Cells Company (ACC), a leading European manufacturer of EV batteries.

Founded in 2020, ACC is rapidly scaling to meet the growing demand for electric mobility. To support this ambitious growth and ensure resilience in a fast-evolving market, Ivalua empowered ACC with a robust solution to elevate its quality and supply chain management processes.

By unifying supplier management operations across procurement, supply chain, and quality functions, Ivalua enabled ACC to establish a comprehensive Supplier Relationship and Performance Management (SRPM) framework that ensures suppliers consistently meet quality and volume expectations. The platform's depth, combined with Ivalua's proven automotive expertise, delivered the agility and compliance required to align with industry standards and adapt to ACC's dynamic operational needs.

With Ivalua, ACC has successfully centralized supplier data, streamlined processes, and enhanced governance across SRPM operations, fostering collaboration with internal stakeholders and suppliers alike.

The company now leverages Ivalua to streamline sourcing and contract management processes, conduct capacity surveys, and run Sales & Operations Planning (S&OP) forecasts. KPIs sharing and digital supplier scorecards enable transparent performance tracking, while claims and chargebacks are also fully managed within Ivalua, ensuring greater efficiency and traceability.

The platform has been widely adopted across departments and embraced by suppliers, who have praised its usability and onboarding experience. The teams now benefit from reliable data and structured workflows that drive continuous improvement and readiness for scale.

"Ivalua has enabled us to strengthen our supplier management processes, driving greater efficiency and better supplier collaboration. Procurement and supply chain teams are now well positioned to fully support our company's growth plans," said Julien Baqué, Supplier Performance Engineer at ACC.

"ACC's success demonstrates the power of a truly unified approach to supplier management. Ivalua's ability to seamlessly connect sourcing, quality, and supply chain operations on a single source of data, combined with our automotive expertise, empowers organizations like ACC to foster innovation, build resilient supply chains, and drive performance," said Dan Amzallag, COO of Ivalua.

"Working closely with ACC and leveraging Ivalua's robust capabilities, we tailored the solution to deliver tangible business value. This collaboration is a great example of how technology, business, and technical expertise can accelerate industrial transformation," said Taciane Santerre, Project Director at Cyrias.

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based, Spend Management software powered by AI agents. Our unified Source-to-Pay platform enables businesses to better manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving sustainability, lowering risk and boosting employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com . Follow us on LinkedIn .

About Cyrias

CYRIAS is a consultancy and implementation firm that assists French and international companies' Purchasing & Finance Departments in the implementation of the Ivalua platform. With dozens of projects deployed, CYRIAS consultants, all of whom come from the consulting, purchasing, and IT worlds, can support all phases of a digital transformation project in direct and/or indirect purchasing contexts.

About Kaora Partners

Kaora Partners is a consulting firm specializing in supporting companies and institutions through their digital, organizational, and technological transformations. The firm primarily serves mid-sized and large enterprises, focusing on strategic functions such as finance, procurement, human resources, and information systems. Kaora Partners combines deep business expertise, rigorous methodologies, and the integration of innovative solutions—including ERP, EPM, RPA, and AI—to drive meaningful change.

