Automotive Cyber Security: Global Market Insight Report 2019 to 2027

DUBLIN, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Cyber Security Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market includes are growing preferences for cyber risk insurance, increasing focus on privacy & security of connected cars, and rising demand for affordable managed security service providers.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope.

The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Technology Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing Preferences for Cyber Risk Insurance

3.1.2 Increasing Focus on Privacy & Security of Connected Cars

3.1.3 Rising Demand for Affordable, Managed Security Service Providers

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Form

4.1 External Cloud Services

4.2 In-Vehicle



5 Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Security

5.1 Wireless Security

5.2 Application Security

5.3 Endpoint Security

5.4 Network Security

5.5 Cloud Security



6 Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Solution

6.1 Hardware-Based

6.2 Software-Based

6.3 Professional Service

6.4 Integration



7 Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Technology

7.1 Managed Security Services

7.2 Consulting Services

7.3 Unified Threat Management

7.4 Other Technologies



8 Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Vehicle

8.1 Commercial Vehicle

8.1.1 Heavy Commercial Vehicle

8.1.2 Light Commercial Vehicle

8.2 Passenger Car



9 Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Electric Vehicle

9.1 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

9.2 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

9.3 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)



10 Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Application

10.1 Telematics System

10.2 Infotainment System

10.3 Powertrain System

10.4 Body Control & Comfort System

10.5 Communication System

10.6 Advanced Driver-assistance Systems (ADAS) & Safety System

10.7 Onboard Diagnostics (OBD)



11 Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Geography

11.1 North America

11.2 Europe

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.4 Middle East

11.5 Latin America

11.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



12 Key Player Activities

12.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.3 Product Launch & Expansions

12.4 Other Activities



13 Leading Companies

13.1 Aptiv

13.2 Continental AG

13.3 Denso Corporation

13.4 eScrypt GmbH

13.5 Guardknox Cyber Technologies Ltd.

13.6 Harman International

13.7 Honeywell International Inc.

13.8 Karamba Security

13.9 NXP

13.10 Saferide Technologies Ltd.

13.11 Symantec Corporation

13.12 Trillium Secure Inc.

13.13 Vector Informatik GmbH



