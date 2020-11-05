Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Form, Security, Application, Vehicle Type, EV Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Form (In-Vehicle, External Cloud Services), Security (Endpoint, Application, Wireless Network), Application (Infotainment, Powertrain, ADAS & Safety), Vehicle Type, EV Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive cybersecurity market size is projected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2020 to USD 4.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.5%.



Increasing electronic content per vehicle, adoption of new safety features, development in V2X cybersecurity, and increasing vehicle management & connectivity features are fuelling factors for the growth of the automotive cybersecurity market.



The increasing inclination of consumers toward advanced technologies for an enhanced experience of safety and comfort is driving the demand for body control and comfort systems in vehicles.



The body control & comfort segment dominates the automotive cybersecurity market. The segment comprises multiple sub-applications such as TPMS, lighting, seat control, HVAC, and start-stop module. These sub-applications are getting in several vehicles. Body control & comfort systems require the maximum number of electronics in a vehicle. Body electronics cover a wide variety of applications inside the passenger compartment, which include automatic HVAC control, seat position, automatic wipers, automatic headlamps, dimming mirrors, and antifogging windshield systems.



Drivers look for a high level of comfort, safety, efficiency, and consumer features in their vehicles. Premium cars are equipped with various comfort and convenience sensors. The whole data is stored by multiple control units, which needs to be protected against any vulnerability. The increasing inclination of consumers toward advanced technologies for an enhanced experience of safety and comfort is driving the demand for body control and comfort systems in vehicles.



Increasing number of ECUs and increasing complexity of communication protocols to drive the market for an in-vehicle segment of automotive cybersecurity.



The in-vehicle segment is expected to dominate the automotive cybersecurity market during the forecast period. OEMs are trying to offer modern features in vehicles based on consumer demand. These new features create opportunities for hackers to perform cyber-attacks on vehicles. Thus, OEMs are focusing on getting customized cybersecurity solutions from the supply side that would create confidence among OEMs while selling or branding their vehicles. OEMs and automotive cybersecurity solution providers are currently working toward developing security solutions and are at an early stage of designing electronic content. Increasing the number of ECUs and increasing complexity of communication protocols to drive the market for the in-vehicle segment of automotive cybersecurity.



Flourishing automotive market in developing countries is driving the regional automotive cybersecurity market.



Asia Pacific is holding the largest share in the automotive cybersecurity market. Also, Asia Pacific is showing the highest growth rate among other regions. The Asia Pacific region comprises of some of the fastest-growing economies in the World. India, China are considered as developing economies. These countries are large in terms of populations hence are the potential market for the automotive industry. Asia Pacific has Japan and South Korea, which are among the most developed countries in the context of technology innovation and adoption for automotive.



Government mandates related to vehicle safety, emissions, connectivity in these countries are applicable for mass-produced vehicles. Future vehicles in this region need to be fitted with advanced features. This helped the Asia Pacific to dominate the market for automotive cybersecurity. The automotive sector contributes heavily in the GDP of these countries. The government of these countries are also focusing on increasing share of the automotive sector in the national GDP.



The COVID-19 crisis has resulted in manufacturing and supply disruptions across the globe, due to which, the automobile industry in every region has experienced a decline in demand with an uncertain recovery timeline. Additionally, OEMs have stopped production across their manufacturing facilities in different regions, which has resulted in a decline in production as well as sales. Automotive-related high-tech tests that companies were carrying out in the different region have also been suspended.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Brief Overview of the Automotive Cybersecurity Market

4.2 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Region

4.3 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Application Type

4.4 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Offering

4.5 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Form Type

4.6 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Security Type

4.7 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Vehicle Type

4.8 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Electric Vehicle Application Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Use of Electronics Per Vehicle and a Growing Number of Connected Cars

5.2.1.2 Reinforcement of Mandates by Regulatory Bodies for Vehicle Data Protection

5.2.1.3 Growth of the V2X Market

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Costs of Automotive Cybersecurity Solutions

5.2.2.2 Complex Ecosystem with Multiple Stakeholders

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Cloud-Based Applications in the Automotive Industry

5.2.3.2 Exceptional Technological Development in Autonomous Vehicle Space

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Discrepancies Related to Pricing Strategies Among Stakeholders

5.2.4.2 Time Lag in the Delivery of Cybersecurity Updates

5.2.5 Impact of Market Dynamics

5.3 Porter's Five Forces

5.4 Automotive Cybersecurity Market Ecosystem

5.5 Supply Chain Analysis

5.6 Trends Impacting Customer's Business

5.7 Regulatory Landscape

5.8 Patent Analysis

5.9 Case Study Analysis



6 Impact Analysis: COVID-19

6.1 Introduction to COVID-19

6.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment

6.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

6.3.1 COVID-19 Economic Impact-Scenario Assessment

6.4 COVID-19 Impact on Automotive Industry

6.5 Oem Announcements

6.6 Impact on Vehicle Production and Sales

6.7 Impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Cybersecurity Market



7 Technology Analysis

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Automotive Cybersecurity Threats & Solutions

7.3 Cybersecurity for Intelligent Transportation System

7.4 System-On-Chip & Automotive Cybersecurity

7.5 Key Opinion from Industry Experts



8 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Application Type

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Assumptions for Market Forecasting

8.1.2 Research Methodology for Application Type Segment

8.2 Opinions from Industry Experts

8.3 Operational Data

8.4 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Application Type

8.4.1 Telematics

8.4.1.1 Telematics Help Track the Location of Vehicles and Its Automated Interface with Law Enforcement Agencies Reduces Response Time

8.4.2 Communication Systems

8.4.2.1 Increasing Number of Ecus in Vehicles Boost the Requirement of Communication Protocols

8.4.3 Adas & Safety

8.4.3.1 Vehicle Passenger Safety Mandates Boost the Adas & Safety Systems Segment

8.4.4 Infotainment

8.4.4.1 Increasing Popularity and Introduction of Modern Features to Drive the Infotainment System Segment

8.4.5 Body Control & Comfort

8.4.5.1 Increased Control Units Inside Body Control & Comfort System in Vehicles Drive the Market

8.4.6 Powertrain Systems

8.4.6.1 Increasing Popularity of Modern Transmission to Drive the Powertrain System Market



9 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Offering

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Assumptions for Market Forecasting

9.1.2 Research Methodology for Offering Segment

9.2 Opinions from Industry Experts

9.3 Operational Data

9.4 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Offering

9.4.1 Hardware

9.4.1.1 Capability to Protect Vehicles from Unauthorized Access is Driving the Hardware Segment

9.4.2 Software

9.4.2.1 Increasing Complexity of In-Vehicle Architecture Expected to Drive the Demand for Software Cybersecurity Solutions



10 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Form Type

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Assumptions for Market Forecasting

10.1.2 Research Methodology for Form Type Segment

10.2 Opinions from Industry Experts

10.3 Operational Data

10.4 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, Form Type

10.4.1 In-Vehicle

10.4.1.1 Increasing Number of Ecus and Increasing Complexity of Communication Protocols to Drive the Market for In-Vehicle Segment of Automotive Cybersecurity

10.4.2 External Cloud Services

10.4.2.1 Increasing Cloud Connectivity Features Drive the Demand for External Cloud Services



11 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Security Type

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Assumptions for Market Forecasting

11.1.2 Research Methodology

11.2 Opinions from Industry Experts

11.3 Operational Data

11.4 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Security Type

11.4.1 Application Security

11.4.1.1 Proliferation of Gateways and Telematics in Connected Vehicles Increases the Demand for Application Cybersecurity Solutions

11.4.2 Wireless Network Security

11.4.2.1 Advancement in Information Technology Drive the Wireless Security Market

11.4.3 Endpoint Security

11.4.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Vehicular Esim, Mobile Network Connectivity to Increase the Market for Endpoint Security



12 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Approach

12.1 Intrusion Detection System (IDS)

12.2 Security Operation Center (SOC)

12.2.1 Used Cases of Security Operations Center



13 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Vehicle Type

13.1 Introduction

13.1.1 Assumptions for Market Forecasting

13.1.2 Research Methodology for the Vehicle Type Segment

13.2 Opinions from Industry Experts

13.3 Operational Data

13.4 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Vehicle Type

13.4.1 Passenger Vehicles

13.4.2 Light Commercial Vehicles

13.4.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles



14 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Electric Vehicle Application Type

14.1 Introduction

14.1.1 Assumptions for Market Forecasting

14.1.2 Research Methodology for Electric Vehicle Application Type Segment

14.2 Opinions from Industry Experts

14.3 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, Electric Vehicle Application Type

14.3.1 Charging Management

14.3.2 Telematics

14.3.3 Communication Systems

14.3.4 Battery Management & Powertrain Systems

14.3.5 Infotainment

14.3.6 Adas & Safety

14.3.7 Body Control & Comfort



15 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Region

15.1 Introduction

15.1.1 Assumptions

15.1.2 Research Methodology for Region

15.2 Opinions from Industry Experts

15.3 Regional Analysis

15.4 Asia-Pacific

15.5 Europe

15.6 North America

15.7 Rest of the World (Row)



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Overview

16.2 Market Evaluation Framework

16.3 Market Ranking Analysis

16.4 Market Share Analysis

16.5 Company Evaluation Matrix for Established Companies

16.5.1 Stars

16.5.2 Emerging Leaders

16.5.3 Pervasive

16.5.4 Emerging Companies

16.6 Winners & Tail-Enders

16.7 Company Evaluation Matrix for Startups

16.7.1 Progressive Companies

16.7.2 Responsive Companies

16.7.3 Dynamic Companies

16.7.4 Starting Blocks

16.8 Key Strategies by Top Players in the Automotive Cybersecurity Market

16.9 Competitive Scenario

16.9.1 New Product Developments

16.9.2 Expansions

16.9.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

16.9.4 Partnerships/Agreements/Collaborations/Supply Contracts

16.10 Key Industry Insights



17 Company Profiles

17.1 Continental

17.2 Robert Bosch

17.3 Harman International

17.4 Denso Corporation

17.5 Aptiv

17.6 Garrett Advancing Motion

17.7 Renesas

17.8 Nxp Semiconductors

17.9 Lear Corporation

17.10 Vector Informatik

17.11 Top Five Startups

17.11.1 Karamba Security

17.11.2 Arilou Technologies

17.11.3 Saferide Technologies

17.11.4 Guardknox Cyber Technologies

17.11.5 Upstream Security

17.12 Other Major Solution Providers

17.12.1 North America

17.12.1.1 Symantec Corporation

17.12.1.2 Airbiquity

17.12.1.3 Green Hills Software

17.12.1.4 Blackberry Certicom

17.12.1.5 Real-Time Innovations (Rti)

17.12.2 Europe

17.12.2.1 Irdeto

17.12.2.2 STMicroelectronics

17.12.2.3 Id Quantique

17.12.2.4 Idnomic

17.12.2.5 Avl Software and Functions

17.12.2.6 Combitech

17.12.3 Asia-Pacific

17.12.3.1 Trillium Secure

17.12.3.2 Autocrypt

17.12.4 Rest of the World

17.12.4.1 Autotalks

17.12.4.2 Cybellum Technologies

17.12.4.3 C2A Security

17.12.4.4 Cymotive Technologies



18 Appendix

18.1 Discussion Guide

18.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

18.3 Available Customizations

18.4 Related Reports

18.5 Author Details

