Automotive Data Logger Market by End Market, Application, Post-Sales Application, Channels, Connection Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

The global automotive data logger market is estimated to be USD 3.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7% from 2020 to 2025.



The market growth is primarily driven by the growth in the complexity of electronic architecture in modern ICEs and electric vehicles because of the stringent emission regulations as well as the growing number of luxury vehicles and their embedded features. In such cases, a lot of effort goes into developing these advanced features, which require extensive use of data loggers.



ADAS & safety segment in post-sales application is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the automotive data logger market, in terms of value, by 2025



The safety of the vehicle, driver, passengers, and pedestrians is the primary focus of various OEMs and regulatory boards. With the growth in the number of vehicles along with economic development, traffic on the roads is growing significantly and is likely to keep growing in the years to come. It thus becomes important to make the vehicles smart enough so that they can guarantee their own as well as passengers' safety. The OEMs thus insert high tech controllers in vehicles to make them capable. Data loggers play a crucial part in the testing of these controllers and their maintenance.



Post-sales segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the automotive data logger market, by application, in terms of value



The post-sales applications have been considered from the perspective of service centers. Service centers use various types of data logging tools such as scanners, code readers, digital pressure testers, TPMS tools, and battery analyzers for diagnosing errors in vehicles and rectifying them when they are brought for repair and maintenance. Some high-end authorized service centers use more sophisticated data loggers. Hence, the market for the post-sales segment is expected to be the largest in automotive data loggers, by application.



Europe is estimated to be the fastest growing market for automotive data logger, in terms of value



Europe is estimated to be the fastest growing region in the automotive data logger market during the forecast period. Europe comprises leading economies such as Germany, UK, and France along with developing nations like Turkey and Russia is the largest market for automobiles. In the recent years, the region has emerged as a hub for adoption of advance features in automobile. Infrastructural developments and industrialization in the region have opened new avenues, creating several opportunities for automotive OEMs. Thus, Europe is estimated to be the fastest growing market for automotive data loggers.



