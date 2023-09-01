Automotive Driver Monitoring Market to grow by USD 1.582 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The increasing demand for commercial vehicles drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive driver monitoring market size is estimated to increase by USD 1.582 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 9.34%. The increasing demand for commercial vehicles is notably driving the market growth. The rising global trade, logistics and operations, and construction and mining activities are some of the key factors that are driving the demand for commercial vehicles, including medium and heavy-duty trucks. Furthermore, driving commercial vehicles is a tedious task owing to their considerable size and absence of convenience and comfort characteristics when compared to the better comfort of the passenger car segment. This led several manufacturers to introduce driver monitoring systems in commercial vehicles to guarantee the safety of both drivers and other road users. Therefore, enhancing driver safety, preventing accidents, minimizing insurance costs, optimizing performance, and incorporating other vehicle technologies are anticipated to augment the automotive driver monitoring market growth during the forecast period. Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Driver Monitoring Market 2023-2027

Automotive Driver Monitoring Market – Company Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global automotive driver monitoring market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer automotive driver monitoring in the market are Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Intel Corp., Jabil Inc., Magna International Inc., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., NetraDyne Inc., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, OmniVision Technologies Inc., OMRON Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stonkam Co. Ltd., Tata Elxsi Ltd., Tobii AB, Toyota Motor Corp., Valeo SA, Veoneer Inc., and Visteon Corp. and others.

Company Offerings -

Continental AG - The company offers automotive driver monitoring systems such as cabin sensing used for automated driving.

DENSO Corp. - The company offers automotive driver monitoring systems such as front radar sensors, corner radar sensors, LiDAR, Stereo Vision sensors, and sonar sensors.

Intel Corp. - The company offers automotive driver monitoring systems such as cameras, LiDAR, radar, and infrared sensors through Advanced Driver Assistance Systems ADAS.

The company offers automotive driver monitoring systems such as cameras, LiDAR, radar, and infrared sensors through Advanced Driver Assistance Systems ADAS.

Automotive Driver Monitoring Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (Driver state monitoring and Driver health monitoring), application (Commercial vehicles and Passenger cars), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The driver state monitoring segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This segment is considered as one of the major aspects of the driver wellness monitoring system which improves the safety of drivers and other road users as driving has become an exhaustive and tiring activity. Also, the rising road network and increasing infrastructure upsurge self-drive outstation trips. For instance, India , one of the fastest-growing automotive markets in the world, is experiencing a year-over-year percentage increase of about 33% in road trips. Therefore, the chances of drivers undergoing tiredness are more elevated on long or continuous drives. Consequently, these concerns need driver-state monitoring systems as they can warn and alert the driver. Thus, these applications are anticipated to fuel the growth of the segment which, in turn, will boost the automotive driver monitoring market growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global automotive driver monitoring market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automotive driver monitoring market.

Europe is estimated to account for 35% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. In Europe , the wide use of advanced driver-assisted and safety systems in regionally manufactured automobiles is one of the key factors driving the market growth. In Europe , some of the major countries that are majorly contributing to the market growth include Germany, France , Italy , Spain , and the UK as these are leading countries in terms of demand and sales of luxury or premium vehicles, resulting in the most increased penetration rate of advanced safety systems. Also, factors such as enhanced economic conditions and stringent vehicle safety standards set by the European Commission are anticipated to fuel the automotive driver monitoring market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Automotive Driver Monitoring Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends

The advances in driver-state monitoring systems are an emerging market trend. In the global automotive driver monitoring market, there is rapid technological advancement. Various major companies in the market are introducing their products and solutions with cutting-edge health monitoring. The advanced driver monitoring system uses facial recognition technology to identify the driver and monitor facial expressions is one of the main technological developments. For example, in January 2023, Harman, a Samsung subsidiary, launched its DMS, called Ready Care, which analyzes drivers' eye activity and mental state to analyze their level of cognitive distraction and thereby instruct the car to initiate personalized responses to reduce risky driving situations. Consequently, these advancements in technology are anticipated to fuel the automotive driver monitoring market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Automotive Driver Monitoring Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive driver monitoring market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive driver monitoring market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the automotive driver monitoring market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive driver monitoring market companies

Automotive Driver Monitoring Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.34% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1.582 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.67 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Intel Corp., Jabil Inc., Magna International Inc., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., NetraDyne Inc., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, OmniVision Technologies Inc., OMRON Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stonkam Co. Ltd., Tata Elxsi Ltd., Tobii AB, Toyota Motor Corp., Valeo SA, Veoneer Inc., and Visteon Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

