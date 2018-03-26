Automotive ECU Market Worth 96.39 Billion USD by 2025

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



The implementation of basic safety systems such as ABS, anti-lock braking systems, TPMS, and electronic stability programs, along with the rising demand for advanced cockpit electronics and advanced telematics, is expected to drive the Automotive ECU Market. The growth can also be attributed to the increasing demand for BEVs and PHEVs, which have more electronic components than conventional ICE vehicles.

The 32-bit ECU segment is estimated to be the largest segment in the Automotive ECU Market

The 32-bit ECU segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the Automotive ECU Market during the forecast period. The rising demand for advanced electronics such as windshield HUDs, infotainment & navigation units, ADAS systems, drive mode selector, electric powertrain, and advanced telematics are expected to drive the 32-bit ECU market, as these functions requires high calibration and real-time processing.

ADAS & safety system segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment in the Automotive ECU

The ADAS & safety system segment is estimated to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period, as majority of the luxury and mid-segment vehicles are equipped with basic safety functions such as ABS, anti-lock braking system, e-call, AEB, and TPMS. Stringent safety norms and growing awareness about road safety are also fueling the growth of ADAS & safety system segment in the Automotive ECU Market.

Asia Pacific: Largest regional market for Automotive ECU

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for automotive ECU. The Asia Pacific region accounts for about 50% of the global automobile production. The region comprises emerging economies such as China and India along with developed nations such as Japan and South Korea. The increasing application of advanced electronics in vehicles, growing purchasing power of consumers, and increasing awareness of safety features are the key factors driving the growth of Automotive ECU Market in the Asia Pacific Region.

The report covers all the major players in the Automotive ECU Market, including Robert Bosch (Germany), Continental (Germany), Aptiv (UK), Denso (Japan), Autoliv (Sweden), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), ZF (Germany), Hitachi (Japan), and Magneti Marelli (Italy).

