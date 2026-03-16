Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market worth $12.40 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, 'Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market by Process (Evaporation/Crystallization, Filtration), Capacity, Application, System, End-use industry (Energy & Power, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030', the ZLD systems market is projected to grow from USD 8.42 billion in 2025 to USD 12.40 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

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Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2030

2025 Market Size: USD 8.42 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 12.40 billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 8.0%

Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Trends & Insights:

The market for zero liquid discharge (ZLD) systems is experiencing continuous growth as industrialization, urban development, and water scarcity problems continue to grow. The combination of strict environmental regulations and stricter wastewater discharge standards forces industries to implement advanced water treatment technologies. The growing public understanding of water conservation practices and sustainability programs is driving increased ZLD implementation across power generation, chemicals, textiles, pharmaceuticals, food, and beverage industries. The ongoing development of better membrane filtration, evaporation, and crystallization technologies results in higher water recovery efficiency and better operational performance. Market growth maintains its momentum as energy-efficient modular automated ZLD systems continue to advance, driven by rising investments in industrial water reuse systems and enhanced collaboration between technology providers and end users.

North America dominated the ZLD systems market, with a share of 32.4%, in terms of value, in 2024.

The evaporation/crystallization segment dominates the ZLD systems market with a share of 45.7%, in terms of value, in 2024.

Based on capacity, the small-scale segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.3% in the ZLD systems market during the forecast period.

The brine disposal segment held the largest market share of 35.1%, in terms of value, in 2024.

Based on systems, hybrid ZLD systems are the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 8.6% in the ZLD systems market during the forecast period.

Energy & power dominates the ZLD systems market by end-user with a market share of 34.6%, in terms of value, in 2024.

Companies such as GEA Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, and Veolia were identified as some of the star players in the ZLD systems market, given their strong market share and product footprint

Grundfos, Lenntech BV, and Envisol Arvinds, among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

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The zero liquid discharge (ZLD) systems market is experiencing consistent growth across Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. This growth is driven by increasing industrial activity and the implementation of new environmental discharge regulations. In the Asia Pacific, the market is expanding rapidly due to fast industrial development in countries like China and India. As water resources become scarcer, these countries are enforcing zero-discharge regulations more stringently. North America and Europe are seeing steady demand as wastewater regulations become more stringent. In these regions, organizations are committing to sustainability and upgrading their old industrial equipment. The Middle East and Africa is benefiting from critical water shortages and increased investments in desalination and industrial water reuse systems. In contrast, South America is experiencing slower market growth, influenced by new mining regulations and investments in the mining industry.

Overall, the ZLD systems market is expected to continue growing as industries focus on water recycling. Companies are implementing energy-saving evaporation and crystallization technologies, expanding their treatment capacities, and investing in digital monitoring solutions to enhance operational performance and ensure environmental compliance.

'Filtration is the fastest-growing process segment of the ZLD systems market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.'

The filtration process segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in the ZLD systems market during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the filtration process, which enhances system performance and reduces operational costs. Advanced membrane filtration technologies, such as ultrafiltration (UF), nanofiltration (NF), and reverse osmosis (RO), significantly reduce wastewater discharge, thereby reducing the need for energy-intensive evaporation and crystallization processes. This leads to lower energy expenses and improved financial efficiency. The industrial sector is increasingly focusing on water reuse, resource recovery, and regulatory compliance, driving a growing demand for efficient filtration systems. Advances in membrane materials, along with improved fouling resistance and automation, have enhanced system reliability and extended operational lifespan. The growth in value within the ZLD systems sector is also attributed to the rising adoption of compact, modular, and scalable filtration systems. These systems are used by industries such as chemicals, oil and gas, and textiles to improve the efficiency and sustainability of their ZLD plants.

'Small-scale is the fastest-growing segment by capacity for the ZLD systems market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.'

The small-scale systems segment is projected to experience significant growth in the ZLD systems market. This growth is driven by increasing demand from small and medium-sized enterprises and decentralized industrial facilities. Stricter environmental regulations are now impacting all manufacturing sectors, compelling industries like textiles, pharmaceuticals, food processing, and specialty chemicals to adopt compact ZLD systems. Small-scale systems are particularly appealing to industries with limited space and budget constraints, as they require lower initial capital investment and offer modular design, simple installation, and straightforward operations. Additionally, the rise of distributed manufacturing and industrial clusters in developing markets is driving the increased use of smaller-capacity manufacturing units. Technological advancements in modular evaporation and membrane systems are enhancing the efficiency and scalability of small-scale ZLD plants in these regions.

'Electronics is the fastest-growing application in the ZLD systems market during the forecast period, in terms of value.'

The electronics segment is anticipated to experience significant growth in the ZLD systems market during the forecast period, particularly through applications that create added value. The electronics industry generates highly toxic wastewater that contains heavy metals, acids, solvents, and ultrafine particles. Increased investments in semiconductor fabrication across Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe are driving substantial demand for advanced zero-liquid-discharge systems. In electronics manufacturing, water reuse is essential since the industry requires ultra-pure water, and water shortages are becoming more prevalent in critical production areas. Companies are focusing on sustainable manufacturing practices and regulatory compliance, as these approaches facilitate the implementation of ZLD systems. The process of treating wastewater in electronics manufacturing is valuable due to the costly equipment and complex technologies involved in operation.

'Europe holds the second-largest share in the ZLD systems market during the forecast period, in terms of value.'

Europe holds the second-largest share in the ZLD systems market during the forecast period, in terms of value, primarily due to its strict environmental regulations and dedication to sustainable water management practices. The EU Water Framework Directive establishes strict discharge limits for industrial wastewater, which drives companies to implement advanced treatment methods and zero-liquid-discharge systems. The region maintains established industrial facilities spanning chemicals and pharmaceuticals, power generation, and food processing, which continue to develop advanced wastewater treatment systems. The growing focus on circular-economy principles, along with water-recycling practices, creates a supportive environment for ZLD system implementation. The growing water scarcity problems affecting Southern and Eastern European countries drive the need for recycling solutions. Europe maintains a substantial market share due to its technological advances, skilled engineering workforce, and presence of major water treatment companies.

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Key players

The key players in the ZLD systems are Alfa Laval (Sweden), Aquarion AG (Switzerland), Veolia (France), Aquatech (US), GEA Group (Germany), Praj Industries (India), H2O Gmbh (Germany), Thermax Limited (India), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), and Andritz (Austria).

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