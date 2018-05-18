Automotive ECUs for ADAS and Autonomous Driving Systems, North America and Europe, 2017-2018

With the advent of autonomous driving, humans are slowly being asked to relinquish control to the vehicle. However, in the near future, as the automotive industry paves the way from manually driven vehicles to fully autonomous vehicles via semi-autonomous vehicles, changes in the vehicle E/E architecture that help achieve this transition should be scrutinized closely. This study analyzes the transition of autonomous ecosystem from ADAS ECUs to the ECUs and E/E architecture required to enable autonomous driving.

The current market is dominated by ADAS ECUs supporting L2 features and vehicles on road are yet to advance from L2; however, suppliers are in the process of developing ECUs for HAD and AD. The regulatory mandate of LDW and AEB will drive the demand for ADAS ECUs in the near future.

However, the traditional approach of adding discreet ECUs for every new feature will affect the performance of an autonomous vehicle by adding complexity to the E/E architecture and slowing down the communication of safety critical information. Due to increase in complexity and cost, domain-controlled architecture and Ethernet backbone will be important to future E/E development.

Domain -controlled architecture will support autonomous driving by enabling high-speed communication for critical information and will allow easy development of fail operational system. From domain-controlled E/E architecture, it will eventually evolve to a centralized architecture.

Early mover advantage in the autonomous ecosystem has gained NVIDIA ample traction while Intel's greater resources have enabled Intel to set up a robust product portfolio through acquisition, Mobileye in particular. NXP and Renesas are pioneers in the automotive semiconductor market and have ample experience in manufacturing automotive-grade semiconductors. This study delves into the autonomous solutions developed by these companies and compares their solutions.

These solutions from Tier II are integrated by Tier I suppliers to cater to the demands of OEMs. Aptiv and Mobileye have developed a multidomain controller while ZF and NVIDIA have partnered to develop a safety domain ECU named ProAI.

Most OEMs are aggressive when it comes to the development of autonomous driving and are constantly in search for advanced technology suppliers in the marketboth matured developers and autonomous start-ups. Most OEMs have already partnered with Tier I suppliers or have formed alliances with multiple OEMs and suppliers for the development of technology. Audi showcased its domain-controlled architecture, zFAS, developed in partnership with NVIDIA, Mobileye, Infineon, Intel Altera, TTTech and Aptiv.

1. Executive Summary

Executive Summary-Highlights

Key Findings-ADAS ECU Market

Key Findings-ADAS ECU Developers

Key Findings-Domain Controllers

Key Findings-Autonomous Solution Developers

Key Findings-System Integrators

Key Findings-OEM Approach

Key Conclusions and Future Outlook



2. Research Scope, Objectives, and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Research Methodology



3. Definitions

E/E Architecture Definitions

Sensors Currently Used Across Applications

Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) Definitions



4. ADAS ECU Market

ADAS ECU Outlook

ADAS ECU Market for L1-BSD, LDW, NV

ADAS ECU Market for L2-PA, ACC, AEB

Mitsubishi Electric

Autoliv

Hitachi Automotive Systems

TTTech Computertechnik AG



5. Migration from ADAS to Autonomous Driving

Feature Adoption for Each Level of Autonomous Driving

Levels of Autonomous Driving and Sensors

ECUs for Autonomous Applications



6. Need for Domain-controlled architecture

Problems with Current Architecture

Evolution of E/E Architecture

Advantages of Domain Controllers

Domain-controlled Architecture



7. Evolution of E/E Architecture

Evolution of E/E Architecture

Types of Future Architecture

GPU vs. FPGA



8. Major Autonomous Driving Solution Developers

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Drive PX Family

Intel

Intel GO Platform

EyeQ Series

NXP Semiconductors

NXP BlueBox

Renesas

Renesas Autonomy

Competition Landscape



9. System Integrators

Continental Safety Domain ECU

Aptiv Multidomain Controller

ZF ProAI



10. OEM Approach

zFAS (zentrale Fahrerassistenzsteuergert)-Audi



11. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity-Investments and Partnerships from OEMs/TSPs

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth



12. Conclusions and Future Outlook

Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

The Last Word-3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer



13. Appendix

List of Exhibits

Market Engineering Methodology

Abbreviations and Acronyms Used





