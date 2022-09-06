Automotive Emissions Ceramics Market Size to Grow by USD 27.22 million due to High Demand From The Automotive Industry - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The high demand from the automotive industry is one of the key drivers likely to influence market growth positively during the forecast period. Ceramics are compounds made of metallic or non-metallic elements and are known for their capacity to withstand high temperatures. Automotive ceramics, particularly the advanced versions, exhibit excellent physical, thermal, and electrical properties. Automotive ceramics are used in functional components such as spark plugs, glow plugs, and fuel injection systems. During the fiscal year 2021, global SUV sales increased by 3.07 million units compared to 2020. This, in turn, will drive the global demand for automotive emission ceramic during the forecast period.

The high demand from the automotive industry is one of the key drivers likely to influence market growth positively during the forecast period. Ceramics are compounds made of metallic or non-metallic elements and are known for their capacity to withstand high temperatures. Automotive ceramics, particularly the advanced versions, exhibit excellent physical, thermal, and electrical properties. Automotive ceramics are used in functional components such as spark plugs, glow plugs, and fuel injection systems. During the fiscal year 2021, global SUV sales increased by 3.07 million units compared to 2020. This, in turn, will drive the global demand for automotive emission ceramic during the forecast period. Market Challenge: One of the key challenges to the global industrial industry growth is the declining demand for diesel vehicles. The demand for diesel-powered passenger vehicles has declined over the last few years. The Volkswagen scandal in 2015 raised doubts about the use of diesel engines as a relatively more environment-friendly alternative. Other technological advances, such as the variable compression ratio in gasoline-powered vehicles, will reduce the efficiency of diesel engines, thereby decreasing the demand for automotive emissions ceramics such as DPF. Such factors may hamper the market growth in the forecast years.

Key Market Segment Highlights:

The automotive emissions ceramics market report is segmented by Type (Honeycomb and GPF and DPF) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Regional Opportunities: 69% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for automotive emissions ceramics in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America, Europe, and MEA. The increase in the number of on-road vehicles and the rising government focus on reducing vehicular emissions are compelling regulatory bodies in APAC to implement stringent emission standards to control automotive emissions. This will facilitate the automotive emissions ceramics market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Revenue-generating Segment Analysis: The automotive emissions ceramics market share growth by the honeycomb segment will be significant during the forecast period. Ceramic honeycomb substrates are widely used in automobile emissions purifying systems and industrial exhaust gas treatment systems. After being coated with catalysts, ceramic is used in a diesel or gasoline vehicle catalytic converter to catalyze, convert, and purify the exhaust, which can help the vehicle maintain the vehicle's emissions under Euro IV and Euro V standards. Thus, the increasing use of honeycomb or catalyst substrates for vehicular emission control will augment the growth of the honeycomb segment of the market in the forecast years.

Automotive Emissions Ceramics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 4.25% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 27.22 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.26 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 69% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Cangzhou Sefu Ceramic New Materials Co. Ltd., CDTi Advanced Materials Inc., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Corning Inc., Faurecia SE, Ibiden Co. Ltd., Imerys S.A., Jiangsu Yixing Nonmetallic Chemical Machinery Factory Co. Ltd., Johnson Matthey Plc, Kyocera Corp., LiqTech International Inc., Logical Clean Air Solutions, NGK Insulators Ltd., SCHOTT AG, Shandong Sinocera Functional Material Co. Ltd., Tenneco Inc., and Umicore NV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

