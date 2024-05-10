Optical Transceiver Market size is set to grow by USD 4.71 bn from 2023-2027, strategic collaboration among supply chain members to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global optical transceiver market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.71 bn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Optical Transceiver Market 2023-2027

Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4.71 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.40 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America,

and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Key companies profiled Amphenol Corp., Applied Optoelectronics Inc.,

Broadcom Inc., CBO GmbH, Ciena Corp., II VI Inc.,

Fabrinet, Firecomms Ltd., FS.COM Inc., Fujikura

Co. Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Koch

Industries Inc., Lumentum Holdings Inc., Murata

Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Phoenix Contact GmbH

and Co. KG, Shaoxing ZKTel Equipment Co. Ltd.,

Source Photonics, Sumitomo Electric Industries

Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., and Smartoptics AS

Market Driver

The optical transceiver market experiences growth due to the increasing demand for data center facilities driven by cloud computing, big data analytics, social media, and IoT. Multimode fibers are utilized for data aggregation in backplanes, with wavelength bands including 850 nm, 1310 nm, and 1550 nm. BiDi technology and XFP transceivers support high-speed enterprise-related applications, with 850 nm and 1310 nm for short-haul connections and 1550 nm for long-haul applications.

Market Challenges

As a content expert, I'd describe the optical transceiver market as experiencing significant growth due to the widespread adoption of optical fibers in various industries. Multimode fibers, utilizing wavelength bands at 850 nm and 1310 nm, are essential for BiDi (bidirectional) transmission in enterprise-related applications. Data aggregation and backplane connectivity are facilitated by XFP transceivers operating at 1550 nm and 1310 nm, making them indispensable for telecommunications and other applications.

Segment Overview

This optical transceiver market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Datacom

1.2 Telecom

1.3 Enterprise Geography 2.1 APAC

2.2 North America

2.3 Europe

2.4 South America

2.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Datacom- The Optical Transceiver Market caters to the sales of compact transceivers to firms constructing data center network infrastructure. Customer demands for handling big data and data analytics drive this growth. Transceivers support various protocols, including Ethernet, and are used in LANs. SFP, SFP+, SFP28, 40G QSFP+, QSFP28, and QSFP-DD are common transceiver types. Data rates range from 10 Gbps to 40 Gbps, with single-mode transceivers being commonly used. Compact form factors enable portability and efficient use in network infrastructure.

Market Research Overview

The Compatible Transceivers market, specifically the market for Form Factor Consumer Optical Transceivers, is experiencing significant growth. Demands for devices such as Data Centers, LAN, SFP, SFPP, and QSFP+, SFPP+, and QSFP-D are driving this market forward. These transceivers are essential components for data communication, enabling high-speed data transfer between networking devices. The SFP (Small Form-factor Pluggable) transceivers, available in both 40G and 10G versions, are widely used in LAN and Data Center applications. The SFPP (Small Form-factor Pluggable Plus) transceivers, available in 28G and 112G versions, offer higher bandwidth and are increasingly being adopted for high-speed data transfer. Moreover, the QSFP (Quad Small Form-factor Pluggable) transceivers, available in 40G, 100G, and 200G versions, are used in high-performance applications such as cloud computing and large data centers. The market for these transceivers is expected to grow further due to the increasing demand for high-speed data transfer and the ongoing digital transformation.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Datacom



Telecom



Enterprise

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

