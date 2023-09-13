Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market to grow by USD 13.39 billion from 2022 to 2027, Increasing Traffic Congestion and Traffic Jams to boost the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive energy recovery systems market is expected to grow by USD 13.39 billion from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 9.35% as per the latest Technavio market research report. The report has been segmented by product (regenerative braking system, turbocharger, and exhaust gas recirculation), type (passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing traffic congestion and traffic jams pushing demand for regenerative braking is a key factor driving market growth. One of the main problems that car energy harvesting systems on electric vehicles help to solve is the increase in traffic congestion in urban cities. Stop-and-go traffic can have a serious impact on fuel efficiency due to increased engine idle time, making the role of automotive energy recovery systems increasingly practical. In addition, RBS is able to convert kinetic energy into electricity and can be used immediately or stored in a battery for later use. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Discover insights on market size before buying the full report- Download the sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market 2023-2027

Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market: Segment Overview

This market research report segments the automotive energy recovery systems market by product (regenerative braking system, turbocharger, and exhaust gas recirculation), type (passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The regenerative braking system segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Automotive regenerative braking systems capture energy lost during braking and reuse it later when needed. This makes it easier to collect, use, or even store kinetic energy in a vehicle battery. Increased government investment to encourage the use of electric vehicles and other policies to increase sales of electric vehicles is having a positive impact on this market segment. For example, the Indian government has launched the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan 2020, which aims to support both the production and sales of hybrid and electric vehicles in the country. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview:

APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 51% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC.

APAC is estimated to contribute 51% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

For now, get a snapshot of the comprehensive report Download the Sample

Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Increasing traffic congestion and traffic jams are pushing demand for regenerative braking.

Increasing number of electronic vehicles

Government regulation for air pollution from automobiles

Major Trend

Technological innovations such as waste energy recovery in the automotive industry are major trends in the market.

Significant Challenge

The operational issues and relatively higher cost of automotive energy recovery systems are significant challenges restricting market growth.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in the Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market reports:

Historic Market size

Company landscape and analysis including Autoliv Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, Cummins Inc., Gentherm Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Hyundai Motor Co., IHI Corp., Mitsubishi Motors Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Ricardo Plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Skeleton Technologies GmbH, Stellantis NV, Tenneco Inc., UCAP Power Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, DENSO Corp., and Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The automotive junction box market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,182.81 million. This automotive junction box market report extensively covers market segmentation by vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), technology (smart junction box and passive junction box), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving the automotive junction box market growth is the penetration of hybrid and electric powertrains.

The automotive adaptive front lighting system market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.07% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,842.09 million. This automotive adaptive front lighting system market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), channel (OEM and aftermarket), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The use of AFL systems as product differentiators is the key factor driving the growth of the market.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio