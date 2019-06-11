Automotive Entertainment Systems Market, 2022 - Focus on DVD Players, Audio Players, Satellite Radio, & Others
Jun 11, 2019, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Entertainment Systems: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Million by the following Segments:
- DVD Players
- Audio Players
- Satellite Radio
- Others
The report profiles 67 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. (USA)
- Bose Corporation (USA)
- Blaupunkt GmbH (Germany)
- Clarion Corporation of America (USA)
- Continental Automotive GmbH (Germany)
- Harman International (USA)
- JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation (USA)
- Kenwood USA Corporation (USA)
- KVH Industries, Inc. (USA)
- LG Electronics Inc. (Korea)
- Magnadyne Corporation (USA)
- Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America, Inc. (USA)
- Myron & Davis (USA)
- Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America (USA)
- Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc. (USA)
- Sony Corporation (Japan)
- Visteon Corporation (USA)
- VOXX International Corporation (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Standard Entertainment Still a Mainstay in Most Cars
Major Market Drivers in a Nutshell
Impact of Economic Upheavals in the Recent Past: A Retrospective Review
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Market Outlook
Developing Regions: The Focal Point for Future Growth
Automotive Entertainment Systems Market in Asia-Pacific to Surge
3. NOTEWORTHY MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise of Extreme Commuting Makes Entertainment Indispensable for the Average Vehicle Owner
Growing Demand for Small Affordable Workday Cars in Developing Markets Benefits the Standard Entertainment Systems Market
Emergence of Satellite Radio, as the Most Affordable Form of Rudimentary Telematics, Sustains Growth
Car AM/FM Radios Retain Their Evergreen Sheen
Custom Sound System Upgrades Drive Demand for Car Speakers in the Aftermarket
High-Fidelity Stereo Systems Grow in Prominence in Luxury Cars
Developments in HD Displays Drive Upgrades of Stereo HUs & DVD HUs in the Aftermarket
Developments in Rear Seat Entertainment Fuels Demand for DVD Players
Stable Automobile Production Fuels Growth Opportunities in the OEM Market
Rising Passenger Car Density Spurs Opportunities in the Aftermarket
Expanding Middle Class Population Fuels Broad Based Growth in the Market
Rapid Urbanization Triggers Growth
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction & Brief History
Components of Automotive Audio Systems
Head Unit
Output Devices
Amplifiers
Subwoofers
Capacitors
Other Components of an Automotive Audio Systems
Overview of Segments Covered in the Study
DVD Players
Audio Players
Satellite Radio
Satellite Radio Components
Antennas
Dedicated Receiver
RF Modulated Control Unit
Automotive Radio Challenges
Design and Quality Issues
RF Issues
Others
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Key Competitive Factors
Innovation
Product Performance
Price
Timely Delivery & Distribution Network
Product Knowledge
Partnerships and Collaborations
Geographic Coverage
Distribution Network
5.1 Focus on Select Players
5.2 Product Innovations/Introductions
Pioneer Electronics Unveils Two Packaged Mobile Multi-Media Systems for Rear Passengers
Pioneer India Electronics Rolls Out Z Series Stereos
Pioneer India Electronics Introduces Novel Enclosed Subwoofers
Clarion Corporation of America Introduces NX807 Double Din In -Dash Infotainment Source Unit with Apple CarPlay Support
Panasonic Automotive Systems Introduces Panasonic Cognitive Infotainment
Wipro Customizes Digital-TV Middleware Solution for the Japanese Automotive Market
Pioneer India Electronics Launches AVH-X8890BT Touchscreen Car Stereo
Kenwood Releases DDX9016S Premium Luxury Multimedia Audio Model
VOXXHirschmann to Unveil Evolution Series Rear Seat Vehicle Infotainment Solution
Pioneer Launches New CD Receivers and Digital Media Receiver for In-Vehicle Entertainment
Visteon to Launch New Line of Head-Up Displays
Alpine Electronics Introduces New Apple CarPlay Compatible Model
Alpine Electronics Introduces New Restyle Dash Systems
Alpine Electronics Introduces Rear Seat Entertainment Systems
Visteon to Showcase Driver-Focused Electronics Technology
NetRange and IAV to Showcase New Automotive Entertainment Platform
Hyundai Launches New AVN Infotainment System
SanDisk Launches Automotive Grade NAND Flash Solutions for Automotive Infotainment Systems
Parrot Launches New In-Dash Entertainment System
Mitsubishi Electric Launches New IVI Systems
Sony Electronics Introduces New High-Resolution Audio Line-Up
Audison Launches Hi-Res Digital Music Player for Automotive Aftermarket
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Samsung Electronics Snaps Up Harman International Industries
Qualcomm to Acquire NXP and Partner with Volkswagen
NXP Semiconductors Enters into Strategic Partnership with Geely Automobile Group
Google Partners with Volvo
NXP Semiconductors Extends Collaboration with HARMAN International
Panasonic Automotive Systems Collaborates with FCA and Leading Software Companies
Eros Now Announces Strategic Integration Deal with Ola's In-Car Entertainment Ola Play
PSA Group and Qualcomm Technologies Enters into Strategic Collaboration
Trustonic Enters into Collaboration with MediaTek
Fiat Chrysler Partners with Google
Microsoft Expands Partnership with BMW
Ola Partners with YuppTV
Tata Elxsi Inks Pact with Irdeto
Mercedes-Benz Announces Long-Term Partnership with JAY-Z's TIDAL Digital Entertainment Platform
Delphi Automotive Signs a Commercial Partnership Agreement with BlackBerry
HARMAN International Partners with CANTON
HARMAN International Collaborates with WayRay
SiriusXM Takes Over Automatic Labs
Panasonic, Qualcomm, and Google Collaborate to Develop Android-Based IVI System
BlackBerry QNX Teams Up with Obigo
Apple Partners with Ola
Harman International Announces a Partnership and Invests in Navdy
Clarion Forms a Joint Venture with Wuhan KOTEI Informatics
INRIX Takes Over OpenCar
Visteon to Acquire AllGo Systems
HARMAN Acquires Automotive Audio Business of Bang & Olufsen
HARMAN Inks Strategic Partnership with Dirac
JVC Kenwood to Acquire ASK Industries
VOXXHirschmann to Supply Dual DVD Head Restraints
HARMAN Inks Agreement with GAC Fiat in China
QNX Partners with LG and Volkswagen
TA Instruments Completes Acquisition of Bose Electroforce
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 67 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 86)
- The United States (33)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (10)
- Europe (17)
- France (1)
- Germany (7)
- The United Kingdom (4)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (4)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (24)
- Middle East (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ml3fbb
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
