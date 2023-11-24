Automotive Ethernet Market to grow by USD 4.6 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like ACTIA PCS, Amphenol Communications Solutions and Broadcom Inc., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive ethernet market is estimated to grow by USD 4.6 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.88%. The automotive ethernet market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer automotive ethernet market are ACTIA PCS, Amphenol Communications Solutions, Broadcom Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., DASAN Networks Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Intrepid Control Systems Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., Marvell Technology Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Mouser Electronics Inc., NEXCOM International Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors NV, Realtek Semiconductor Corp., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, Spirent Communications Plc, System on Chip Engineering S.L., TE Connectivity Ltd., Tektronix Inc., and Texas Instruments Inc. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Ethernet Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

ACTIA PCS - The company offers automotive ethernet that adds value to one's IP projects and public transportation vehicles and acts as a robust and innovative solution for embedded IP network applications.

- The company offers automotive ethernet that adds value to one's IP projects and public transportation vehicles and acts as a robust and innovative solution for embedded IP network applications. Intrepid Control Systems Inc. - The company offers automotive ethernet that is designed to meet automotive specifications for EMI/EMC, noise cancellation, and transmission jitter, providing consistent and reliable operation over a single shielded twisted pair automotive cable.

- The company offers automotive ethernet that is designed to meet automotive specifications for EMI/EMC, noise cancellation, and transmission jitter, providing consistent and reliable operation over a single shielded twisted pair automotive cable. NEXCOM International Co. Ltd. - The company offers automotive ethernet that helps to develop links between advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment, cameras, and other electronic control units (ECUs) by leveraging the Cadence Ethernet controller.

- The company offers automotive ethernet that helps to develop links between advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment, cameras, and other electronic control units (ECUs) by leveraging the Cadence Ethernet controller.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market. APAC is estimated to contribute 44% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The adoption of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) in vehicles is the key factor that will drive the growth of automotive Ethernet in the APAC region during the forecast period. China is expected to lead the way in the adoption of ADAS systems within the region. The increasing penetration of connected technologies and ADAS across all vehicle segments signifies a positive trend in the automotive industry in the country.

Impactful driver- Increasing demand for high bandwidth and lightweight materials

Increasing demand for high bandwidth and lightweight materials Key Trend - Use of ethernet to lay the backbone network of vehicles

- Use of ethernet to lay the backbone network of vehicles Major Challenges - Skepticism about adopting ethernet in vehicles

Market Segmentation

By Application, the passenger cars segment will be significant during the forecast period. The electrification of mechanical components in passenger vehicles has led to the rapid integration of advanced features related to safety, security, propulsion, connectivity, and environmental performance. As a result, the number of electronic control units (ECUs) in passenger vehicles has significantly increased.

Market Segmentation

Automotive Ethernet Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.88% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 20.6 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

