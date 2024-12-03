Automotive exec Adam Langsbard joins Monterey Motorsports Festival as Managing Director as the show plans for bigger and more diverse 2025 Car Week

MONTEREY, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monterey Motorsports Festival is bringing Adam Langsbard aboard as Managing Director, responsible for numerous facets of the show. Langsbard brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the automotive and marketing sectors, positioning him to lead the festival to new heights.

"Monterey Motorsports Festival is perfectly poised to become the Saturday Car Week destination in Monterey. In 2024, we secured a foothold in the car culture community with nearly 7,000 in attendance, a fantastic variety of cars on display, music, food, activities for children and more. Our future requires a road map to success and bringing Adam aboard is going to be key towards reaching our goals," said Paolo Manca, Founder and CEO of MMF. "With a career marked by a commitment to excellence in marketing and brand partnerships, Adam's passion for the automotive world and his dedication to fostering collaboration among leading brands will be invaluable to the Monterey Motorsports Festival. We look forward to his leadership and the innovative direction he will bring to our event."

Most recently, Adam served as the Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Velocity Invitational, where he was instrumental in launching the event, and transforming it into one of the most anticipated automotive gatherings in the industry. With his contributions, the Invitational, a three-day motorsports celebration, has attracted automotive enthusiasts and industry leaders alike. His expertise in innovative marketing campaigns coupled with his abilities to align corporate industry into the event has significantly enhanced Velocity's visibility and prominence in the automotive calendar.

"I am thrilled to have the confidence of Mr. Manca to take Monterey Motorsports Festival to the next level. There is a need to fill an open slot in the Saturday of Car Week with a true destination point. Our focus will be enhanced offerings, greater diversity, wider appeal, corporate involvement and a multi-year plan to grow the event," said Langsbard.

Prior to Velocity Invitational, Adam held key roles at Mattel, Inc., where he was the Brand Partnerships Lead for the Hot Wheels Legends Tour, as well as UNO Championship Series and later for the Thomas the Train brands. In these positions, he successfully drove marketing partnerships initiatives that aligned with the corporate vision and fostered collaborations with major national brands, enhancing visibility and engagement through shared experiences.

Langsbard also served as the Managing Director at America's Automotive Trust - LeMay Museum, where he dedicated himself to promoting and preserving automotive heritage. His earlier experience as Chief Marketing Officer at the Petersen Automotive Museum saw him secure numerous highly valuable partnerships for the museum's $90MM grand re-opening. Adam also oversaw several departments including marketing, special events, PR, social and more.

The Monterey Motorsports Festival (MMF) 2025 is not just an event; it's an experience that captivates everyone, from automotive enthusiasts to families looking for an engaging day out. Scheduled for August 16, 2025, at the iconic Monterey County Fair & Event Center, MMF promises a day filled with excitement, innovation, and top-tier entertainment. This must-attend event showcases an impressive array of classic and modern automobiles, including rare and exotic models from around the globe.

As the ultimate celebration of motorsports, the festival offers various interactive activities and entertainment that cater to all ages and interests. MMF 2025 is the perfect venue for industry professionals and car aficionados to explore the latest in automotive technology and design. Families can enjoy a wholesome and thrilling atmosphere with something new to discover around every corner.

