Monterey Motorsports Festival plans display of ultra-rare icons after appearance at special concours during LA Auto Show

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Promising to supercharge the 2025 Monterey annual Car Week by offering enthusiasts eclectic, immersive experiences within an experiential festival atmosphere, the 2025 Monterey Motorsports Festival is planning to revive display of three notable auto brands which made their Los Angeles Auto Show appearances this year. Recognized as one of the world's most influential automotive events, the 117-year-old Los Angeles Auto Show wrapped up another season on Dec. 1, with the Monterey Motorsports Festival providing a spectacular show within a show.

In preparation for its own car enthusiast's extravaganza on Saturday, Aug. 16 during Monterey County Car Week 2025, MMF hosted an amazing array of $20 million worth of luxury vehicles, exotics, classics and supercars in LA as part of the Monterey Motorsports Festival Concours.

"We received overwhelming support from LAAS, and fantastic positive feedback from the public at large specific to our installation at the show this year. While we endeavor to bring exciting vehicles from all over, Drako, KTM and Bronco Pure received fantastic attention, thus our desire to ignite their revival at Car Week in 2025," said Paolo Manca, founder of Monterey Motorsports Festival.

MMF showcased more than 20 rare exotics, high-performance supercars, vintage classics, and ultra-rare icons. Highlighting the event and making their public auto show debut at the LA Auto Show were:

Drako Dragon: The most powerful, quickest and fastest production hyper-luxury SUV in history features 2,000 horsepower, with 0-60 mph acceleration in 1.9 seconds and a top speed of more than 200 mph.





The most powerful, quickest and fastest production hyper-luxury SUV in history features 2,000 horsepower, with 0-60 mph acceleration in 1.9 seconds and a top speed of more than 200 mph. Drako GTE: With quad-motor power and agility, this beauty has 1,200 hp and 8,800 Nm of combined at-the-wheels torque, providing exhilarating acceleration and a top speed of 206 mph. With a motor at each wheel, the GTE's agility and handling are unrivalled on any road surface.





With quad-motor power and agility, this beauty has 1,200 hp and 8,800 Nm of combined at-the-wheels torque, providing exhilarating acceleration and a top speed of 206 mph. With a motor at each wheel, the GTE's agility and handling are unrivalled on any road surface. KTM X-Bow: Revolutionary. Puristic and radical, the production KTM X-BOW is truly the super sports car for the 21st century. The first four-wheeled model in KTM's history, the X-Bow has a wide array of technological innovations.





Revolutionary. Puristic and radical, the production KTM X-BOW is truly the super sports car for the 21st century. The first four-wheeled model in KTM's history, the X-Bow has a wide array of technological innovations. 1966 Bronco Pure: Fittingly nicknamed "Pure," RDM Garage's 1966 beauty is the only buildout with a Gen 4 5.0 Coyote motor.

The Monterey Motorsports Festival Concours also presented a Shelby Legends Panel Discussion. More than 50 years after it set the American sports car racing scene on fire, the 1965 Shelby GT350R was also on display.

Third annual Monterey Motorsports Festival

Held at the expansive Monterey Fairgrounds and Events Center during Car Week in the heart of the city, the event showcases an impressive collection of classic and modern cars, including rare and exotic models from around the world, along with special surprises from the aviation sector.

The 2025 festival promises to be a festive celebration of mankind's all-encompassing love affair with the automobile showcasing not only the latest models from leading car manufacturers, but also vintage cars from the early 1900s, allowing visitors to experience all that the automotive world has to offer. Ticket holders can expect to see a wide range of cars, from sleek sports cars to rugged off-road vehicles, all of which will be displayed in a lively and engaging environment.

With a wide variety of activities such as racing simulators, vehicle wrap demonstrations, off road exhibits, live entertainment, and food and drink options available, Monterey Motorsports Festival is set to be a must-visit event for anyone who loves cars and the automotive industry.

The event on Saturday, Aug. 16 runs from 2-10 p.m., with tickets scheduled to be on sale early 2025 at www.montereymotorsportsfestival.com. Festival sponsorship opportunities are available here.

For more information on the Monterey Motorsports Festival and to purchase tickets, please visit Monterey Motorsports Festival.

DOWNLOAD PHOTOS AND VIDEO HERE

Monterey Motorsports Festival - Your Home Base for Car Week

SOURCE Monterey Motorsports Festival