Automotive Films Market worth $9.7 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Automotive Films Market by Film Type (Window Films, Wrap Films, Paint Protection Films), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", The Automotive films market is projected to reach USD 9.7 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.7% from USD 7.4 Billion in 2023.

The Automotive films market is driven by the increasing demand for mobile advertising and the need to provide protection to passengers from the harmful sun radiation. These films protect the interior of the vehicle from fading and deterioration caused by UV radiation and heat and prevent the glass from shattering during accidents.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automotive Films Market"

250 – Tables

50 – Figures

212 – Pages

'Automotive window film is projected to be the largest films type of automotive films, in terms of value, during the forecast period.'

Automotive window films are the most used film type of automotive films. Automotive window films are thin, transparent coatings applied to the windows of vehicles. They help to block heat and harmful UV rays, improve privacy, reduce glare, and enhance the vehicle's appearance. These films enhance passengers' comfort, protect interiors from fading, and increase safety by holding shattered glass together in accidents.

'Exterior is projected to be the largest application of the automotive films, in terms of value.'

Automotive films are widely used in exterior parts due to their protective properties, durability, and aesthetic benefits. These films are designed to withstand environmental elements, such as sunlight, road debris, and rain, providing a layer of protection to the vehicle's exterior. They also enhance the vehicle's appearance by adding color, gloss, or texture to the paint or bodywork. These films offer self-healing properties to repair minor scratches and imperfections and help prolong the exterior's lifespan.

'North America captures the largest share in the automotive films market during the forecast period, in terms of value.'

The North America region is a significant market for automotive films, driven by rising automotive production, rapid urbanization, and climate conditions. With its large population, expanding industrial base, and rising consumer demand, the region represents a substantial market for automotive films. The market is expected to continue growing due to infrastructure projects, urbanization, and industrialization across countries in the region.

Mergers, new product launches and expansions are the major growth strategies adopted by the key players in the market. The key global players in the automotive films market include 3M (US), Saint-Gobain (France), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Avery Dennison (US), LINTEC Corporation (Japan), Ergis S.A. (Poland), Toray industries, Inc. (Japan), Johnson Window Films (US), Hexis S.A. (France), XPEL, Inc. (US) and Nexfil Co., Ltd. (South Korea).

