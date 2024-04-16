Automotive Filters Market, 58% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive filters market size is estimated to grow by USD 6013.54 mn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 4.14% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 58%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Filters Market 2023-2027

APAC is expected to play a pivotal role in propelling the global automotive filters market

Geographic Landscape:

The Automotive Filters Market in APAC is experiencing significant growth due to the high adoption of automobiles, particularly commercial vehicles in China, India, and South Korea. The market is dominated by China, with revenue generated from filtration media in heavy duty engines for heavy trucks, as well as those used in battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs). Filtration media technology includes Synthetic media, Electrostatic material, and Cellulose media. Heavy duty engines require filtration for EMI/EMC, while hydrocarbons (HC), nitrogen oxide (NOx), and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions are addressed through Diesel particulate filters, Gasoline particulate filters, and Urea filters. Crankcase ventilation filters, non-replaceable filters, and aftermarket filters are also essential. Greenhouse emission standards drive the demand for advanced filter media technology, including novel materials like nanofibers and synthetic fibers. Engine efficiency, vehicle longevity, and emission regulations are key factors influencing the market. Particle filters, catalytic converters, and fuel efficiency are also critical considerations for the automobile sector, focusing on sustainability and fuel economy.

Research Analysis

The Automotive Filters Market encompasses a wide range of filtration media, including Synthetic media, Electrostatic material, and other advanced materials. These filters play a crucial role in Heavy Duty Engines powering Heavy Trucks, as well as in Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs). EMI/EMC filters ensure Electromagnetic Compatibility, while Dryer cartridges, Electrostatic filters, Air filters, Oil filters, Fuel filters, and Coolant filters maintain engine efficiency and contribute to Vehicle longevity. With increasing Greenhouse emission standards for Passenger cars, Electric vehicles, and the Automobile sector as a whole, the demand for alternative fuels and filter technologies continues to grow. Novel filter materials, such as particle filters and Catalytic converters, enhance Fuel efficiency, promote Sustainability, and improve Fuel economy. Emission regulations continue to evolve, making the development of innovative filtration solutions essential for the industry.

Market Drivers

In the automotive sector, the shift towards road transportation for last-mile delivery, particularly in emerging economies like China and India, has significant implications for the filters market. Passenger cars, including electric vehicles (EVs), rely on alternative fuels, leading to a focus on engine efficiency and vehicle longevity. Emission regulations mandate the use of particle filters and catalytic converters, enhancing fuel efficiency and contributing to sustainability and improved fuel economy. Novel filter materials, such as nanofibers and synthetic fibers, are gaining popularity for their ability to address air pollution and protect human health. The filtration media market encompasses intake air filters, cabin air filters, engine air filters, diesel engine filters, and gasoline engine filters for various vehicle types, including sedans, hatchbacks, SUVs, crossovers, and commercial vehicles like heavy-duty trucks and battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs). Additionally, EMI/EMC filters and dryer cartridges are essential components for maintaining optimal vehicle performance. Hydrocarbons (HC), nitrogen oxide (NOx), carbon dioxide (CO2), diesel particulate filters, and gasoline particulate filters are crucial filtration technologies addressing pollutants in the automobile industry.

Market Overview

The Automotive Filters Market plays a crucial role in the vehicle industry, particularly in ensuring the proper functioning of engines and cabin environments. This market encompasses various filter types, including air, cabin, fuel, and oil filters. Heavy duty vehicles and commercial fleets require specific filters, such as those made of carbon and activated carbon, to meet their unique needs. Diesel engines, in particular, necessitate the use of diesel fuel filters and diesel engine coolant filters. The market for automotive filters is expected to grow significantly due to increasing vehicle production and the rising demand for cleaner and more efficient engines. Additionally, the trend towards electric and hybrid vehicles is driving the development of new filter technologies. The market for automotive filters is a dynamic and evolving one, with key players including Mann+Hummel, Cummins Filtration, and Donaldson Company, among others.

