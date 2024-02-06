Automotive Fluid Pioneer Prestone, Expanding in EV Thermal Management Market, Selects Bianchi Public Relations as Agency of Record

TROY, Mich., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prestone Products Corporation, which for nearly 100 years has provided innovative solutions and high-quality fluid products for worry-free vehicle performance, has named Bianchi Public Relations, Inc. as its public relations agency of record (AOR).

Gretchen Hickman, Vice-President Marketing and Product Management, Prestone and James A. Bianchi, APR, president of Bianchi PR, made the announcement. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Prestone, which is a leading supplier of factory-fill fluids for OEM automakers in addition to being the leading consumer brand for antifreeze/coolant, brake fluid and power steering fluid in North America, is currently branching further into providing thermal management solutions as the auto industry continues its move toward increased electrification.

Replacing coolant in EVs, thermal management fluid helps to keep batteries from overheating as it also aids in extending battery life and improving driving range. With its current thermal management solution already the factory-fill of choice for over a dozen automakers, Prestone is working to develop enhanced products to further optimize the performance of EV components and is conducting extensive R&D and testing alongside OEMs.

"Thermal management fluids are a critical, but often overlooked element of electric vehicles," noted Tom Corrigan, Director of EV Technology for Prestone. "The requirements for EV fluids are different from those of ICE coolants. Prestone understands the fundamental needs and how to formulate to deliver optimal battery health, performance, and of course, industry-leading corrosion protection."

Gretchen Hickman added, "We are excited to be partnered with Bianchi PR, one of North America's most experienced PR firms in the automotive supplier space, to bring this awareness to the growing customer base of EV drivers."

As PR agency of record, Bianchi PR will provide Prestone with ongoing public relations, media relations and thought leadership support across the automotive / electric vehicle sector.

"The mission of Prestone – to take its decades of experience and reputation for reliable quality to create thermal management solutions that will help power a more sustainable and electrified future – aligns perfectly with our agency's overarching purpose: To help innovators to make mobility, and the world, better," said Bianchi. "We look forward to helping Prestone communicate about its outstanding legacy and how that is helping to drive its efforts in the EV space."

About Prestone

Since 1927, the Prestone® brand has protected drivers and their vehicles with cutting-edge products. From its iconic yellow jug antifreeze/coolant to its innovative Prestone MAX and Platinum line, the brand honors its nearly 100-year history by keeping its groundbreaking formulas laps ahead of the competition. For nine decades, the Prestone® name has provided customers with the highest quality products to protect vehicle systems through evolving engine operations and cooling system demands.

About Bianchi PR

Bianchi PR offers unmatched expertise in business-to-business public relations for automotive, commercial vehicle and mobility technology suppliers, including new entrants with enabling technologies for electric vehicles, autonomous/ADAS vehicles and connected vehicles.

Founded in 1992, Bianchi PR's team believes in helping innovators to make mobility and the world better: smarter, safer, cleaner, more efficient, more comfortable and more fun.

Among Bianchi PR's ongoing mobility clients are Adient, Cooper Standard, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, Rolls-Royce Power Systems/mtu brand, SAE International, Vitesco Technologies and Yanfeng.

The firm's experience also includes work with automotive technology companies such as AEye, ZF, TRW, Valeo, Schaeffler, Johnson Controls and Ibeo Automotive Systems, as well as consulting firms and industry trade organizations such as Munro & Associates, the Automotive Industry Action Group, the Center for Automotive Research, and the American Iron & Steel Institute.

As the Detroit affiliate for the Public Relations Global Network, the firm also offers expert, on-the-ground PR support in some 70 major markets around the world. For more information, visit www.bianchipr.com or call 248-269-1122.

SOURCE Bianchi Public Relations, Inc.