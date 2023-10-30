Automotive Halogen Headlights Market size to decline by USD -1.72 billion from 2023 to 2028 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like ams OSRAM AG, Autolite (India) Ltd. and HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, and many more

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Halogen Headlights Market is estimated to decline by USD -1.72 billion, deccelerating at a CAGR of -5.32% during the forecast period. The automotive halogen headlights market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer automotive halogen headlights market are ams OSRAM AG, Autolite (India) Ltd., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hyundai Motor Co., Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics Inc., Lumax Industries Ltd., Lumileds Holding BV, Minda Industries Ltd., RAJ ENTERPRISES, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sunway Autoparts, Suprajit Engineering Ltd., Tungsram Operations Kft, Valeo SA, Varroc Engineering Ltd., J.B.INDUSTRIES, TA YIH INDUSTRIAL Co. Ltd., and Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Halogen Headlights Market 2024-2028

Automotive Halogen Headlights Market 2024 – 2028: Company Offering:

ams OSRAM AG: The company offers automotive halogen headlights that include led lamps, led high and low beam lamps, led fog lamps, led signal lamps, led interior lamps, led retrofit lamps, xenon headlight lamps, halogen headlight lamps, and night breaker laser.

The company offers automotive halogen headlights that include led lamps, led high and low beam lamps, led fog lamps, led signal lamps, led interior lamps, led retrofit lamps, xenon headlight lamps, halogen headlight lamps, and night breaker laser. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy report

Automotive Halogen Headlights Market 2024 – 2028: Geographical Market Analysis

The Middle East and Africa are anticipated to make a 2% contribution to the global market's growth during the forecast period. Another region that presents substantial growth prospects for market participants is the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The increasing population in China, coupled with robust economic development, will be a driving force for the automotive halogen headlights market in APAC. In addition to a thriving domestic market, China also serves as an export center for international Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and tire suppliers, thanks to their offshore manufacturing facilities within the country.

Download free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and contribution of the segments.

Automotive Halogen Headlights Market 2024 – 2028: Market Driver

Impactful driver- Lower cost benefits of halogen headlights over the headlight types

Lower cost benefits of halogen headlights over the headlight types Key Trend - Development of halogen headlights with improved visibility

- Development of halogen headlights with improved visibility Major Challenges - The negative impact of the phase-out of incandescent bulbs on halogen headlights

Automotive Halogen Headlights Market 2024 – 2028: Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by channel (OEM and aftermarket), application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) , and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) segment is expected for substantial growth during the forecast period. The consistent advancement of laser headlight technology allows for increased brightness while being more energy-efficient. OEMs are eager to integrate these innovations into their vehicles, aiming to enhance visibility and safety for drivers. They are actively seeking methods to distinguish their vehicles from competitors, and laser headlights provide a distinctive feature that can set their vehicles apart and draw the attention of potential buyers.

Technavio Research experts has provided more insights on the market share of segments - View Sample Report

Related Reports:

Automotive LED Headlamps Market: The automotive LED headlamps market share is expected to increase by USD 2.34 billion from 2019 to 2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.13%.

Automotive Laser Headlight System Market: The automotive laser headlight system market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.19% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 8,200.96 million.

Automotive Halogen Headlights Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2018-2022 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of -5.32% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) -4.7 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Size Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Channel Market Segmentation by Application Market Segmentation by Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Vendor Landscape Vendor Analysis Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio