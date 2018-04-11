Automotive Heat Exchanger Market 2018 - Global Forecasts to 2025 by Application, Design Type, Electric Vehicle Type, Off-Highway Vehicle, Vehicle Type

The global automotive heat exchanger market is estimated to be USD 19.21 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 32.05 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.61% from 2017 to 2025.

The market growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for HVAC system in high-end commercial vehicles and off-highway vehicles. However, the increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles is considered a restraint for the conventional engine cooling components such as radiator, EGR cooler and intercoolers.

The automotive heat exchanger market for intercoolers is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The growing trend of engine downsizing without compromising performance and the rising demand for high-performance vehicles are compelling vehicle manufacturers to adopt technologies such as turbochargers and superchargers, which require intercoolers for their functioning.

By vehicle type, the passenger cars segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of the automotive heat exchanger market. The rise in production of passenger cars globally, high demand for premium vehicles and SUVs, and high performance expectation from personal vehicles are driving the passenger car segment. Moreover, the global demand for passenger cars is larger than that for commercial vehicles, and it is expected to grow further in the future. Additionally, factors such as the sizeable number of luxury light-duty vehicles in Europe and North America and the increasing demand for these vehicles in the Asia Pacific region are increasing the demand for automotive heat exchangers.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market for automotive heat exchangers during the forecast period. The region is home to emerging economies such as China and India as well as developed nations such as Japan. The growing purchasing power of consumers has triggered the demand for automobiles in the region. The growing number of luxury vehicles and the increasing demand for commercial and off-highway vehicles are propelling the growth of automotive heat exchangers in the region.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Package Size

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Secondary Data

2.3 Primary Data

2.3.1 Sampling Techniques & Data Collection Methods

2.3.2 Primary Participants

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Factor Analysis

2.5.1 Introduction

2.5.2 Demand-Side Analysis

2.5.2.1 Growing Vehicle Production

2.5.3 Supply-Side Analysis

2.5.3.1 Focus Of Oems On Improving Engine Performance

2.6 Market Size Estimation

2.7 Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The Automotive Heat Exchanger Market

4.2 Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, By Region

4.3 Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, By Country

4.4 Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, By Application

4.5 Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, By Electric Vehicles

4.6 Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, By Vehicle Type

4.7 Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, By Off-Highway Vehicle

4.8 Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, By Design Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 HVAC System to Penetrate in High-End CV and OHV

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Increasing Demand for Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Will Eliminate the Need for Conventional Engine Cooling Component

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Battery Thermal Management System

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Upcoming Emission Norms Pose a Challenge for EGR and Intercoolers



6 Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, By Design Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Plate Bar

6.3 Tube Fin

6.4 Others



7 Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, By Vehicle Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Passenger Cars

7.3 Light Commercial Vehicles

7.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicles



8 Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, By Electric Vehicle

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (Bev)

8.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hevs)

8.4 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Phevs)



9 Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, By Off-Highway Vehicle Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Agricultural Equipment

9.3 Construction Equipment



10 Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, By Application And Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.2 India

10.2.3 Japan

10.2.4 South Korea

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 France

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 Spain

10.3.5 Uk

10.4 North America

10.4.1 Canada

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.3 Us

10.5 Rest Of The World

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Russia

10.5.3 South Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis

11.3 Competitive Situation & Trends

11.3.1 New Product Developments

11.3.2 Expansions

11.3.3 Partnerships/Supply Contracts/Collaborations/Joint Ventures

11.3.4 Acquisitions/Agreements



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Denso

12.2 Valeo

12.3 Dana

12.4 Mahle

12.5 Hanon

12.6 Calsonic Kansei

12.7 Sanden

12.8 T.Rad

12.9 Nippon Light Metal

12.10 AKG



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hdmdpv/automotive_heat?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-heat-exchanger-market-2018---global-forecasts-to-2025-by-application-design-type-electric-vehicle-type-off-highway-vehicle-vehicle-type-300628260.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

