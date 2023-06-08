Automotive Hypervisor Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Connected Cars, Growing Adoption of Autonomous Driving Technologies, and Increasing Focus on Cybersecurity Boosts Growth

DUBLIN, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Hypervisor Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive hypervisor market was valued at US$588.491 million in 2021.



An automotive hypervisor is a highly sophisticated software layer that enables multiple operating systems to run concurrently on a single hardware platform, such as a car's electronic control unit (ECU). It is a crucial technology that provides a secure and reliable environment for running critical and non-critical applications in isolation.

By acting as a virtualization layer between the hardware and the operating systems, the hypervisor manages the system resources and provides a secure communication mechanism between the guest operating systems. The use of an automotive hypervisor is becoming increasingly important in the automotive industry, where integrating multiple systems and technologies into vehicles is becoming more complex.

With the rise of connected cars and the increasing popularity of autonomous driving technologies, automakers are looking for ways to develop new features and functions quickly and efficiently. The hypervisor provides a secure and reliable environment for running multiple applications and operating systems on a single hardware platform, enabling automakers to meet the demands of the modern automotive market.



The automotive hypervisor market is driven by increasing demand for connected cars, growing adoption of autonomous driving technologies, and increasing focus on cybersecurity.



Increasing demand for connected cars - With the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the increasing popularity of connected cars, automotive manufacturers are looking for ways to integrate multiple systems and technologies into their vehicles. Automotive hypervisors can provide a secure and reliable environment for running various applications and operating systems on a single hardware platform, enabling automakers to develop new features and functions quickly and efficiently.



Growing adoption of autonomous driving technologies - Autonomous driving is another significant driver of the automotive hypervisor market. As vehicles become more advanced and automated, the need for secure and reliable software systems that can run multiple functions and applications simultaneously is becoming increasingly important.

Automotive hypervisors can provide the necessary virtualization capabilities to support autonomous driving systems, ensuring that critical functions such as steering, braking, and acceleration remain separate from non-critical functions such as infotainment and navigation. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that 94% of all accidents are caused by human error, making autonomous driving technologies a potential solution for reducing accidents and fatalities.



Increasing focus on cybersecurity. With the growing number of connected devices and systems in modern vehicles, cybersecurity has become a major concern for automotive manufacturers. Automotive hypervisors can help improve these systems' security by separating critical and non-critical functions and providing secure communication channels between them.

This can help prevent cyber-attacks and ensure the vehicle's and its occupants' safety and security. In addition, the US Department of Transportation has also launched the Automotive Cybersecurity Best Practices initiative to promote developing and implementing industry-wide cybersecurity best practices. The initiative aims to address cybersecurity risks associated with modern vehicles, including threats to safety and privacy.



Based on vehicle type, the automotive hypervisor market is expected to witness positive growth in the passenger cars segment.



Automotive hypervisors offer several benefits to passenger cars, such as increased safety and security, improved performance, and reduced power consumption. These advantages make hypervisors a viable solution for modern passenger cars. Passenger cars have various electronic control units (ECUs) that manage different functions, such as engine control, braking, and infotainment systems. The adoption of hypervisors allows multiple operating systems and applications to run on a single ECU, which reduces the system's overall complexity, leading to better performance and cost savings.



North America accounted for a significant global automotive hypervisor market share in 2021.



Based on geography, the automotive hypervisor market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The North American automotive hypervisor market is expected to experience significant growth during the projected period. Factors such as the growing demand for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and the increasing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles are expected to drive the market's growth. In addition, the presence of established automotive companies and leading technology providers in the region are likely to contribute to the market's expansion. Moreover, implementing stringent safety regulations and increasing focus on improving vehicle safety are anticipated to create opportunities for market growth in North America. In addition, the region's developed infrastructure and rising investments in R&D activities are expected further to augment the development of the automotive hypervisor market.



