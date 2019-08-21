Automotive Hypervisor Market Size Worth $698.2 Million by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive hypervisor market size is expected to reach USD 698.2 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 33.2% from 2019 to 2025, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The use of automotive hypervisor technology has increased owing to its growing demand in automotive production and vehicle parc. The upsurge in vehicle production is creating intense competition among the players, leading to high investments in research and development activities. The hypervisor technology offers various feature enhancements such as telematics, Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and benefits such as security, infotainment, communication, and connectivity in vehicles.

Key suggestions from the report:

The type 2 segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period as these hypervisors allow various virtual machines to run simultaneously using different operating systems

The passenger cars segment is expected to grow at a significant pace over the forecast period owing to the growing concerns pertaining to the safety and security of passenger cars

The growing initiatives undertaken by governments in the developing countries to improve electric vehicle parc are expected to create new growth opportunities for the market players

The increasing production of autonomous cars with entertainment and infotainment systems is creating growth opportunities for the players in the automotive hypervisor market

The key players in the market include Continental AG; Renesas Electronics Corporation; NXP Semiconductor N.V.; Wind River Systems, Inc.; Green Hills Software LLC; Sasken Technologies Ltd.; and Mentor Graphics Corporation.

The market is expected to gain momentum owing to advancements and innovation in virtualization technology. Hypervisor technology facilitates real-time communication between vehicle-to-vehicle & vehicle-to-environment. The use of increased number of ECUs and different network interface is leading to complexities in vehicle functionality. The use of gateways and electronic devices enable reliable and secure communication between a vehicle's electronic systems. A hypervisor maintains network functionality and offers improved communication for the same.

The use of hypervisor technology in vehicles increases the cost of production and hence, the technology is primarily featured in luxury vehicles. This is expected to drive the growth of the luxury vehicles segment over the forecast period.The unavailability of a strong data network leads to delay in information transfer and ADAS failure. ADAS failure further creates a delay in sharing information related to route, traffic jam, and obstacles. The hypervisor technology is used to share information in real time and hence, helps reduce accidents.

The major players in the market are collaborating with each other to improve the automotive hypervisor technology. For instance, in February 2019, Green Hills Software LLC announced a strategic partnership with Cadence Design Systems, Inc. This initiative was undertaken to leverage their individual strengths for enhancing embedded system security and safety while hastening growth for both companies.

Asia Pacific region dominated the automotive hypervisor technology market in terms of revenue in 2018 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are setting up production plants in the countries of this region owing to low labor and maintenance costs. This is expected to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific market.

One of the challenges faced by the market is the lack of standards related to automotive virtualization. Currently, the only regulation to be followed by the market players is ISO 26262, a functional safety standard that regulates electronic and electrical systems throughout the product development lifecycle, from development to decommissioning. The lack of cybersecurity standards across the globe is leading to issues related to hacking. National Institute of Standards and Technology's Cybersecurity Framework (U.S.),EU's Regulation against Geo-IP-based blocking of EU member countries or economies (EU), and others have introduced cybersecurity standards.These standards are to be mandatorily followed by the automobile providers while manufacturing autonomous vehicles.

Grand View Research has segmented the global automotive hypervisor market on the basis of product type, vehicle type, mode of operation, end user, and region:

Automotive Hypervisor Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Type 1



Type 2

Automotive Hypervisor Vehicle Type Segment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Passenger Cars



Light Commercial Vehicles



Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Hypervisor Mode of Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Autonomous Vehicle



Semi-autonomous Vehicle

Automotive Hypervisor End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Economy



Mid-priced



Luxury

Automotive Hypervisor Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

