Automotive Hypervisor Markets: Worldwide Outlook to 2025 - Advanced Embedded Technology is the Key for Semi-Autonomous & Autonomous Cars

DUBLIN, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Hypervisor Market by Type (Type 1 and Type 2), Vehicle Type (PC, LCV, and HCV), End User (Economy, Mid-Priced, and Luxury), Level of Autonomous Driving (Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous), Bus System, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive hypervisor market is estimated to be USD 94.9 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 771.7 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 34.9%.

The intervention of innovative technologies in advanced user interfaces and rise in adoption of connected cars would drive the growth of the automotive hypervisor market. Also, virtualized hypervisor layer in in-vehicle infotainment reduces the complexity of electrical architecture of vehicles. However, the lack of standard protocol to develop software platforms for automotive applications is a major restraint for the growth of the automotive hypervisor market.

Type 1 is the fastest growing segment in automotive hypervisor market during the forecast period



Type 1 is the fastest growing segment due to its simple architecture in the hardware which is attributed to its growth during the forecast period. The major advantage of type 1 hypervisor does not manipulate the hardware, unlike type 2 segment. Type 1 hypervisor helps in high performance of the system application as the virtual layer interacts directly with the kernel. Thus, placing hardware, hypervisor, and the operating system making the operation more efficient in automotive applications. These factors are combinedly contributing to the fastest growth of type 1 segment of the automotive hypervisor market.



The passenger car segment is expected to dominate the automotive hypervisor market



The intervention of innovative technologies in advanced user interface coupled with the integration of various automotive applications to support centralized function in the passenger car segment is fuelling the growth of the automotive hypervisor market. The software, as well as hardware content and onboard computer systems in passenger vehicles, are more compared to commercial vehicles. The connected passenger cars are expected to be the ultimate Internet of Things (IoT) in the coming years. These factors are majorly responsible for the anticipated growth of the passenger car segment in automotive hypervisor market.



Asia Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific market is a vast geographical region comprising countries like Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Thailand. China is the largest producer of automobiles in the world. Recent infrastructure developments have boosted the light-duty and electric vehicle markets in the region. Furthermore, nearly all major OEMs have invested in the Chinese market, which is inclined toward small and affordable passenger vehicles. Also, the automotive industry in India is growing at a faster rate than many other countries in Asia Pacific.

There has been an increase in the demand for luxury and mid-priced vehicles in the country over the past decade. OEMs such as Suzuki and Hyundai are now offering advanced electronic applications in their mid-segment vehicle variants, which will drive the demand for the automotive hypervisor market in the future. In addition to this, countries like Japan, South Korea, and Thailand are again pushing the growth of the automotive hypervisor market in the region.



The Automotive hypervisor market comprises major manufacturers such as Mentor Graphics (US), Green Hills Software (US), Windriver System (US), Blackberry (Canada), Renesas (Japan), Sasken (India), Continental (Germany), Visteon (US), and NXP (The Netherlands). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the automotive hypervisor market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



