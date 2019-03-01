Automotive Hypervisor Markets: Worldwide Outlook to 2025 - Advanced Embedded Technology is the Key for Semi-Autonomous & Autonomous Cars
DUBLIN, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Hypervisor Market by Type (Type 1 and Type 2), Vehicle Type (PC, LCV, and HCV), End User (Economy, Mid-Priced, and Luxury), Level of Autonomous Driving (Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous), Bus System, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The automotive hypervisor market is estimated to be USD 94.9 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 771.7 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 34.9%.
The intervention of innovative technologies in advanced user interfaces and rise in adoption of connected cars would drive the growth of the automotive hypervisor market. Also, virtualized hypervisor layer in in-vehicle infotainment reduces the complexity of electrical architecture of vehicles. However, the lack of standard protocol to develop software platforms for automotive applications is a major restraint for the growth of the automotive hypervisor market.
Type 1 is the fastest growing segment in automotive hypervisor market during the forecast period
Type 1 is the fastest growing segment due to its simple architecture in the hardware which is attributed to its growth during the forecast period. The major advantage of type 1 hypervisor does not manipulate the hardware, unlike type 2 segment. Type 1 hypervisor helps in high performance of the system application as the virtual layer interacts directly with the kernel. Thus, placing hardware, hypervisor, and the operating system making the operation more efficient in automotive applications. These factors are combinedly contributing to the fastest growth of type 1 segment of the automotive hypervisor market.
The passenger car segment is expected to dominate the automotive hypervisor market
The intervention of innovative technologies in advanced user interface coupled with the integration of various automotive applications to support centralized function in the passenger car segment is fuelling the growth of the automotive hypervisor market. The software, as well as hardware content and onboard computer systems in passenger vehicles, are more compared to commercial vehicles. The connected passenger cars are expected to be the ultimate Internet of Things (IoT) in the coming years. These factors are majorly responsible for the anticipated growth of the passenger car segment in automotive hypervisor market.
Asia Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period
The Asia Pacific market is a vast geographical region comprising countries like Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Thailand. China is the largest producer of automobiles in the world. Recent infrastructure developments have boosted the light-duty and electric vehicle markets in the region. Furthermore, nearly all major OEMs have invested in the Chinese market, which is inclined toward small and affordable passenger vehicles. Also, the automotive industry in India is growing at a faster rate than many other countries in Asia Pacific.
There has been an increase in the demand for luxury and mid-priced vehicles in the country over the past decade. OEMs such as Suzuki and Hyundai are now offering advanced electronic applications in their mid-segment vehicle variants, which will drive the demand for the automotive hypervisor market in the future. In addition to this, countries like Japan, South Korea, and Thailand are again pushing the growth of the automotive hypervisor market in the region.
The Automotive hypervisor market comprises major manufacturers such as Mentor Graphics (US), Green Hills Software (US), Windriver System (US), Blackberry (Canada), Renesas (Japan), Sasken (India), Continental (Germany), Visteon (US), and NXP (The Netherlands). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the automotive hypervisor market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.
Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Years Considered for the Study
1.4 Currency & Pricing
1.5 Package Size
1.6 Limitations
1.7 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.2 Secondary Data
2.2.1 Key Secondary Sources
2.2.2 Key Data From Secondary Sources
2.3 Primary Data
2.3.1 Sampling Techniques & Data Collection Methods
2.3.2 Primary Participants
2.4 Market Size Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
2.6 Assumptions
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Automotive Hypervisor Market
4.2 Automotive Hypervisor Market Share, By Country
4.3 Automotive Hypervisor Market, By Type
4.4 Automotive Hypervisor Market, By Level of Autonomous Driving
4.5 Automotive Hypervisor Market, By End-User
4.6 Automotive Hypervisor Market, By Vehicle Type
4.7 Automotive Hypervisor Market, By Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Integration of Various Automotive Applications to Support Centralized Function
5.2.1.2 Increasing Complexity of Electrical-Electronic Architecture in Modern Vehicles
5.2.1.3 Intervention of Innovative Technologies in Advanced User Interface
5.2.1.4 Increasing Adoption Rate of Connected Cars
5.2.2 Restraint
5.2.2.1 Lack of Standard Protocols to Develop Software Platforms for Automotive Applications
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Leveraging Automotive Software for Embedded Hypervisor
5.2.3.2 Advanced Embedded Technology is the Key for Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Cars
5.2.3.3 Consolidation of Ecus
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Impact of Hardware on Power Management
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Technology Overview
6.3 Regulatory Overview
6.4 Porter's 5 Forces Analysis
7 Automotive Hypervisor Market, By End-User
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Economy Vehicles
7.2.1 Increasing Complexity in Electrical Architecture of Vehicles is Boosting the Growth of Economy Vehicle Segment of Automotive Hypervisor Market
7.3 Mid-Priced Vehicle
7.3.1 Intervention of Innovative Technologies in Advanced User Interface is Fueling the Growth of Automotive Hypervisor Market
7.4 Luxury Vehicles
7.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Connected Cars is Contributing to the Growth of Luxury Vehicle Segment
8 Automotive Hypervisor Market, By Vehicle Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Passenger Car
8.2.1 Increasing Passenger Car and Connected Car Production is Expected to Drive the Automotive Hypervisor Market
8.3 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
8.3.1 Increasing Sales of Light Commercial Vehicles in North America is Expected to Drive the Automotive Hypervisor Market
8.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicles
8.4.1 Improved Powertrain, Communication, and Safety System to Drive the Heavy Commercial Vehicle Market
9 Automotive Hypervisor Market, By Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Type 1
9.2.1 Growing Need for Ecu Consolidation in Vehicles is Driving the Growth of Type 1 Hypervisors
9.3 Type 2
9.3.1 Type 2 Hypervisor to Witness High Demand From Major Automakers
10 Automotive Hypervisor Market, By Level of Autonomous Driving
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Autonomous Vehicles
10.2.1 Need for High Efficiency and Less Space Consumption in Self-Driving Vehicles Expected to Boost the Automotive Hypervisor Market
10.3 Semi-Autonomous Vehicles
10.3.1 High Electrification of Vehicle Components and Increasing Safety and Convenience Applications are Expected to Fuel the Growth of Vehicles
11 Automotive Hypervisor Market, By Bus System
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Can
11.3 Ethernet
11.4 Flexray
11.5 Lin
12 Automotive Hypervisor Market, By Region
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Asia Pacific
12.2.1 China
12.2.1.1 China is the Largest Producer of Automobiles in the World
12.2.2 India
12.2.2.1 Significant Rise in Vehicle Production in India Will Propel the Growth of the Automotive Hypervisor Market
12.2.3 Japan
12.2.3.1 Economy Vehicle is Estimated to Be the Fastest Growing Segment in the Japanese Market
12.2.4 South Korea
12.2.4.1 Introduction of Premium Vehicles in South Korea, Will Increase Demand for Powerful Processing Devices to Support Various Advanced Features
12.2.5 Thailand
12.2.5.1 Thailand has the Largest Automotive Production Capacity Among the Southeast Asian Countries
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 France
12.3.1.1 Rising Safety Concerns Among Consumers and Government Mandates for Vehicle Safety Systems are Likely to Contribute to the market
12.3.2 Germany
12.3.2.1 Germany Houses the Largest Automotive Industry in Europe
12.3.3 Russia
12.3.3.1 Rise in the Sales of Passenger Cars is Expected to Boost the Market for Automotive Hypervisor
12.3.4 Spain
12.3.4.1 Second Biggest Manufacturer of Auto Parts in the European Union is Expected to Propel the Growth of Automotive Hypervisors
12.3.5 UK
12.3.5.1 Heavy Investments By OEMs are Expected to Be the Primary Growth Factor
12.4 North America
12.4.1 Canada
12.4.1.1 The Canadian Auto Industry is One of the Largest Green Tech Sectors in the World the Growth in the Demand of High-End Cars into the market
12.4.2 Mexico
12.4.2.1 Mexico's Integration With the North American Market is the Major Factor Driving the Growth of the Mexican Automotive Industry
12.4.3 US
12.4.3.1 The US Automotive Industry is Highly Inclined Toward Innovation, Technology, and the Development of High-Performance and Fuel-Vehicles
12.5 Rest of the World
12.5.1 Brazil
12.5.1.1 Brazilian Market for Hypervisor Technology Will Be Driven By the Strong Manufacturing Base of Leading OEMs in the Country
12.5.2 Iran
12.5.2.1 Luxury Vehicle Segment is Projected to Be the Largest Hypervisor Market in Iran
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Market Ranking Analysis
13.3 Competitive Situations & Trends
13.3.1 New Product Developments
13.3.2 Expansions
13.3.3 Partnerships/Supply Contracts/Collaborations/ Joint Ventures/Agreements/Mergers & Acquisitions
13.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping
13.4.1 Visionary Leaders
13.4.2 Innovators
13.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators
13.4.4 Emerging Companies
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Blackberry
14.2 Mentor Graphics
14.3 Renesas
14.4 NXP
14.5 Continental
14.6 Wind River Systems
14.7 Green Hills Software
14.8 Sasken
14.9 Denso
14.10 Visteon
14.11 Nutanix
14.12 Luxoft
14.13 Other Key Regional Players
14.13.1 Asia Pacific
14.13.1.1 Panasonic
14.13.1.2 Harman
14.13.1.3 KPIT
14.13.1.4 Tata Elxsi
14.13.2 Europe
14.13.2.1 Sysgo
14.13.2.2 Opensynergy
14.13.2.3 Hangsheng Technology
14.13.2.4 Bitdefender
14.13.2.5 QT Company
14.13.3 North America
14.13.3.1 IBM
14.13.3.2 Qualcomm
14.13.3.3 Vmware
14.13.3.4 Texas Instruments
