Automotive Infotainment Systems: Worldwide Market Projections to 2024 - Software Platforms Emerge as the New Battleground for Infotainment Systems

DUBLIN, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Infotainment Systems - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of world. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Automotive Infotainment Systems for Passenger Cars in US$. The Global market is further analyzed by the following Product Segments: Telematics Unit, Connectivity Unit, Display Unit, and Others.



The report profiles 76 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Airbiquity Inc. ( USA )

) AISIN AW Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Alpine Electronics, Inc. ( Japan )

) Apple, Inc. ( USA )

) Aptiv Inc. (UK)

Broadcom Limited ( USA )

) Clarion Corporation of America ( USA )

) Continental Automotive GmbH ( Germany )

) Denso Corporation ( Japan )

) Flex Ltd ( USA )

) Foryou Corporation ( China )

) FUJITSU TEN LIMITED ( Japan )

) Garmin Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) Gemalto N.V. ( The Netherlands )

) Google Inc. ( USA )

) Harman International ( USA )

) Huizhou Desay SV Automotive Co., Ltd. ( China )

) HYUNDAI MOBIS (Korea)

Infotainment Semiconductor Manufacturers

Infotainment Software Developers

Infotainment Systems Manufacturers

Intel Corporation

Lexus International ( Japan )

) Microsoft Corporation ( USA )

) MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION ( Japan )

) NVIDIA Corporation ( USA )

) NXP Semiconductors N.V. ( The Netherlands )

) Panasonic Corporation ( Japan )

) QNX Software Systems Limited ( Canada )

) Renesas Electronics Corporation ( Japan )

) Robert Bosch GmbH ( Germany )

) Rohm Semiconductor ( Japan )

) STMicroelectronics NV ( Switzerland )

) Texas Instruments Incorporated ( USA )

) u-blox ( Switzerland )

) Visteon Corporation ( USA )

Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Modern Cars Evolve Into Mobile Entertainment & Connectivity Machines

Innovative Fusion of Infotainment with Telematics, ADAS, Navigation, ITS and Connected Vehicle Functions to Drive the Future of Infotainment Systems

As a Sophisticated Touchpoint for Connectivity, IVI Systems Become a Competitive Differentiator for Auto OEMs

With the Auto Industry on the Brink of Decline, Services Built Around Infotainment Systems Become the Linchpin Supporting Alternate Revenue Streams

As Auto OEMs Rethink Revenue Streams to Counterbalance Falling Revenues from New Sales of Private Cars, Infotainment Systems Become the Epicenter of Focus for Offering Differentiated In-Vehicle Experience

The Coming Era of Connected Cars to Spur Opportunities for the Growth of Infotainment Systems

With the OEM Market Ranking as the Largest End-User of Infotainment, Vehicle Production Gains in China to Drive Growth in the Asian Market

Growing investments in ITS Inspires the Development of infotainment Systems Integrated with V2V and V2I Communication Modules

Software Platforms Emerge as the New Battleground for Infotainment Systems

Proliferation of Android Based Smartphones Helps Android Auto Take the Lead as the Preferred Software Platform for Tethered Connectivity

A Review of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Software Platform for Tethered Connectivity

Open Source OS Platforms Led by Linux Gains Rapid Growth

Linux OS Leads the Open Source Software Space

QNX: The Leader in the Infotainment OS Space

Multiple Flavors of Linux, OEM Tweaked Android OS & the Long Awaited Release of Google's Android Automotive Step Up the Competitive Heat for Market Leader QNX

Much Awaited Entry of Google's Android Automotive OS to Chip Away Additional Share from QNX

A Quick Review of Other Major Market Trends & Drivers

Growing Reliability of In-Car Internet & Networking to Fuel Demand for Infotainment Solutions

Developments in Automotive Infotainment Semiconductors to Benefit Market Growth

Smartphone Integration/Tethered Connectivity: The Current Backbone of IVI Systems

Inability of Auto OEMs to Keep Pace with Developments in Consumer Electronics Fuels Popularity of Tethered Connectivity

Smartphone Apps for In-Car Entertainment to Spur Growth of Smartphone-Enabled Infotainment Systems

HTML5: A Key Enabler of Web Applications for In-Vehicle Infotainment

Rear Seat Entertainment Systems Pick Up Growth Momentum

Development of Advanced In-Vehicle HMI Systems: Critical to the Acceptance of Infotainment Systems

HMI Innovation Dilutes Fears Over Driver Distraction

Head-Up Display Units Help Keep Driver Eyes On Road

Voice Recognition Systems Enable Hands-Free Operation & Fuel Voice Capabilities for In-Car Infotainment System

Gesture Based Controls Keep Drivers in Control of Vehicle Speeds

On-Board Infotainment Goes Mainstream Spurring Opportunities for IVI Systems in Lower Market Tiers

Strong Growth in Telematics Brings In New Opportunities for Growth

ITS Spurs Demand for Embedded Telematics ECU

Deployment of Mandatory Telematics Extends Regulatory Driven Strength to Telematics ECU Shipments

New Certification Programs Enhance Performance of In-Vehicle Systems

Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries to Boost Demand for Value-Added Content Per Car

Rising Passenger Car Density Spurs Opportunities in the Aftermarket

Market Share Finding:

Market Outlook



2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Automotive Infotainment Systems: A Rudimentary Overview

Key Market Segments & Definitions

Connectivity Unit

Telematics Unit

Display Unit

Others

A Review of Smartphone Enabled Infotainment System

MirrorLink: A Key Device Interoperability Standard for Smartphone & Infotainment Systems

A Review of Internet/Cloud Enabled Infotainment System

3G Routers

LTE Networks

Smart Phone Tethering

USB Mobile Broadband Dongle



3. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Honda Introduces DIGIPAD, an Advanced Infotainment System

Yandex Launches Yandex.Auto Voice-Controlled Solution

Panasonic Automotive Introduces Cognitive Infotainment Platform

NXP Releases SAF4000, World's First One-Chip Solution

Garmin International Adds Novel Features to Lenexa

Kenwood Introduces DDX9016S Premium Car Infotainment System

Garmin International Unveils Lenexa Infotainment Concept

TOM2 Launches Global Infotainment Platform

Toshiba Launches TC9560XBG Ethernet Bridge Solution



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

DENSO Increases Stake in FUJITSU TEN

NXP Inks Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement with Changan

NXP Extends Partnership with HARMAN

Volvo and Google Collaborate to Develop Next-Generation In-Car Systems

Samsung Electronics Acquires HARMAN

PSA Group Collaborates with Qualcomm

Panasonic Collaborates Qualcomm Technologies

Lucid Motors Selects TOM2 as Infotainment Partner

Fiat Chrysler Collaborates with Google

Qualcomm to Acquire NXP

Luxoft Holding Acquires Pelagicore

Panasonic Completes Acquisition of OpenSynergy

Magna to Acquire Telemotive

Visteon to Acquire AllGo Systems

NXP Merges with Freescale



5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Key Player

B.Market Analytics



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Players

B.Market Analytics



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Product Launches

B.Market Analytics

4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

B.Market Analytics

4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

B.Market Analytics

4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

B.Market Analytics

4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics

4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Fading Economic Miracle of the BRIC

Asia Led By China Still Remains at the Heart of Future Automobile Sales

China: Still a Dominant Force in the Global Auto Industry

Market Forces: Drivers & Inhibitors

Changing Dynamics of the Domestic Auto Industry

B.Market Analytics

5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

5b. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Player

B.Market Analytics



6. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

B.Market Analytics

6a. BRAZIL

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

B.Market Analytics

6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

B.Market Analytics



7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

B.Market Analytics



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 76 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 92)

The United States (31)

(31) Canada (3)

(3) Japan (19)

(19) Europe (26)

(26) France (3)

(3)

Germany (8)

(8)

The United Kingdom (4)

(4)

Italy (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (9)

(9) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (13)

