Automotive Junction Box Market to Grow by USD 3.10 bn from 2020 to 2025 | BorgWarner Inc. and Continental AG among Key Contributors to Growth| Technavio

The report on the automotive junction box market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The functional integration of junction box is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the automotive junction box market during the forecast period.

The automotive junction box market covers the following areas:

Automotive Junction Box Market Sizing

Automotive Junction Box Market Forecast

Automotive Junction Box Market Analysis

Market Challenges

Shortened product life cycle of electrical systems challenging the market dynamics of automotive junction box: Reduced vehicle lifecycles will impact automotive electronics and related component manufacturers, with pressure being felt on the entire value chain of the industry. Moreover, with technological advancements taking place rapidly, manufacturers will find it difficult to maintain or keep up with newer technologies.

Reduced vehicle lifecycles will impact automotive electronics and related component manufacturers, with pressure being felt on the entire value chain of the industry. Moreover, with technological advancements taking place rapidly, manufacturers will find it difficult to maintain or keep up with newer technologies. Increasing use of wireless technologies reducing the need for junction boxes: The need for multiple small junction boxes or a single large junction box to enclose electrical connections is reducing. This will pose a challenge in terms of sales volume for the global automotive junction box market.

The need for multiple small junction boxes or a single large junction box to enclose electrical connections is reducing. This will pose a challenge in terms of sales volume for the global automotive junction box market. ECU consolidation reducing electrical connections to challenge the junction box market: The availability of multicore system-on-chip (SoC) hosting a Linux-based OS has helped to rapidly advance the processing power of ECUs in vehicles. This has led to the consolidation of ECUs in a vehicle to a central SoC. As a result, the wiring harnesses and connectors required per vehicle have reduced with a single SoC replacing multiple ECUs.

Some Companies Mentioned

BorgWarner Inc.

Continental AG

Eaton Corp. Plc

Fujikura Ltd.

Lear Corp.

Leoni AG

Tata Motors Ltd.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Valeo SA

World Products Inc.

Automotive Junction Box Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.18% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.10 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.36 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, Eaton Corp. Plc, Fujikura Ltd., Lear Corp., Leoni AG, Tata Motors Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., Valeo SA, and World Products Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

