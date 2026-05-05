Automotive Lead-Acid Battery Market worth $37.45 billion by 2033 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Automotive Lead-Acid Battery Market by Product (SLI, Micro Hybrid, Auxiliary), Type (Flooded, VRLA), Customer, End Use (Passenger Cars, Light & Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Two-wheelers, Three-wheelers), and Region - Global Forecast to 2033", The automotive lead-acid battery market is projected to reach USD 37.45 billion by 2033 from an estimated USD 31.08 billion in 2026, registering a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

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Automotive Lead-Acid Battery Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2033

2026 Market Size: USD 31.08 billion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 37.45 billion

CAGR (2026-2033): 2.7%

Automotive Lead-Acid Battery Market Trends & Insights:

The market is consistently expanding due to the demand for reliable and affordable energy storage solutions across various types of vehicles, including passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and two- and three-wheelers. This growth is further supported by the widespread availability and low cost of lead-acid batteries, which makes them a popular choice in the aftermarket segment. Manufacturers must create advanced battery solutions because customers require high-performance and durable battery products, which leads them to develop different types of batteries, including AGM and EFB, while their operations expand for technological progress in major regions, including Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 3.5% during forecast period.

By type, the VRLA batteries segment is projected to experience the highest CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

By product, the auxiliary batteries segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

By customer, the aftermarket segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

By end use, three-wheelers segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period

Clarios, GS Yuasa International Ltd., EnerSys, East Penn Manufacturing Company, and Exide Industries Ltd. were identified as some of the leading players in the automotive lead-acid battery market, given their strong market share and product footprint.

Power Sonic Corporation and Koyosonic Power Co., Ltd., among others, have become leading startups or SMEs by identifying niche gaps early and delivering solutions that precisely match unmet customer needs. Their agility, faster decision-making, and ability to innovate continuously allow them to outperform larger, less flexible competitors.

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This growth is mainly driven using lead-acid batteries in passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers. The demand for vehicles has increased as more people have moved to urban areas and experienced rising incomes in developing regions, leading to higher vehicle sales. The global automotive market continues to rely on lead-acid batteries, as internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle production persists even as electric vehicles (EVs) gradually gain market share.

"By product, SLI batteries segment to account for largest market share, in terms of value, during forecast period"

The starting, lighting, and ignition (SLI) batteries segment holds the largest share of the automotive lead-acid battery market, mainly due to its essential role in conventional vehicles. All vehicle types depend on these batteries because they provide engine starting power and operate essential vehicle systems. Their strong presence in both new vehicle installations and replacement demand supports their dominance. Manufacturers and consumers prefer these products because they offer cost-effective solutions that deliver reliable performance. People keep using SLI batteries because they need them for their internal combustion engine vehicles. The segment functions as the main support element for the complete market.

"By type, flooded batteries segment to register highest growth, in terms of value, during forecast period"

The flooded batteries segment is projected to hold the largest share because these batteries have been used for many years, and their production costs are low. The simple design of these batteries enables dependable operation, which makes them a standard power source for conventional vehicles. Flooded batteries achieve strong market performance because they have been adopted by both developed and developing countries. They are manufactured and maintained through simple processes, which make them suitable for different types of applications. Advanced battery technologies have been developed, yet flooded batteries remain the most popular choice because they offer lower pricing. The established presence of these products guarantees ongoing market demand in various vehicle categories.

"By customer, aftermarket segment to lead market during forecast period"

The aftermarket segment leads the market in terms of share because customers need battery replacements. The demand for vehicle battery replacements arises because automotive lead-acid batteries have a limited operational lifespan. The current number of vehicles in use throughout the world helps this segment to succeed. The business achieves expansion through its extensive distribution network, which includes service centers and retail outlets. Customers tend to choose lower-cost replacement products, which results in increased sales for the aftermarket industry. The segment maintains its strong revenue performance because vehicles continue to operate for extended periods.

"By end use, passenger cars segment to account for largest market share, in terms of value, during forecast period"

The automotive lead-acid battery market sees its biggest share from passenger cars because these vehicles have high manufacturing rates and their drivers use them frequently. The vehicles depend on lead-acid batteries to operate their starting, lighting, and ignition systems. The replacement demand for existing vehicles increases because more passenger cars enter the streets. The rise in urbanization, together with increased disposable income, leads to more people purchasing vehicles. The segment gains advantages from new technologies that need dependable power systems. The market sees its total demand from passenger cars because these vehicles remain the most popular choice among consumers.

"Asia Pacific to account for largest market share, in terms of value, during forecast period"

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of the automotive lead-acid battery market because of the region's high vehicle production rates and its extensive operational vehicle fleet, which includes vehicles from China, India, and Japan. The region sees strong demand from passenger cars as well as two- and three-wheelers, which are widely used for daily transportation. The market maintains high replacement demand because drivers frequently replace batteries in their older vehicles. The presence of major battery manufacturers and convenient access to raw materials enable the industry to produce its products at high volume. The combination of increasing urbanization and growing income levels results in more people owning vehicles throughout the area. These factors together enable the Asia Pacific region to sustain its market leadership position.

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Key Players

Some of the leading players in this market include EnerSys (US), Clarios (US), Exide Industries Ltd. (India), GS Yuasa International Ltd. (Japan), and East Penn Manufacturing Company (US).

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