DUBLIN, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Logistics Market by Activity (Warehouse, Transport), Logistics Service (Inbound, Outbound, Reverse, Aftermarket), Mode of transport (Roadways, Railways, Maritime, Airways), Distribution, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive logistics market is estimated to be USD 284.1 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 472.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.55%.

Growing vehicle production, which increases the demand for raw materials and components, is the key factor driving the growth of the market.

Roadways is estimated to be the largest automotive logistics market, by mode of transport

Roadways are the preferred mode of transport for goods over short and medium distances. It is one of the most cost-effective and flexible modes of transportation. The use of roadways helps reduce the handling expenses of logistics service providers. In addition, roadways offer connectivity to remote areas within a country. In multimodal transportation, roadways play a key role in transporting goods to and from port, rail, and airport. Roadways are ideal for moving small quantities of goods to widely dispersed markets. Thus, roadways are estimated to be the largest segment, by mode of transport.

Inbound logistics is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

Tier1/Tier2 companies procure raw materials from suppliers and manufacture components. These components are then transported by Tier1/Tier2 companies to OEMs with the help of logistics providers. In addition, logistics service providers also offer warehouse services to ensure the components are transported to OEMs efficiently. Most of the OEMs now deploy Just in Time (JIT) and Just in Sequence (JIS) assembly line production. As components are manufactured by various suppliers, inbound logistics has the largest share among the automotive logistics services.

Asia Oceania is estimated to be the largest and fastest growing market for automotive logistics during the forecast period.

Asia Oceania has emerged as a hub for automotive production in recent years because of changing consumer preferences, increasing the disposable income of the middle-class, and cost advantages for OEMs. China is the largest contributor, in terms of vehicle production, in the Asia Oceania region and accounted for approximately 24.9% of the global vehicle production in 2017. With the One Belt, One Road (OBOR) initiative, China plans to improve infrastructure connectivity in East Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Central Asia, and Europe. The launch of the OBOR project augurs well for the automotive logistics industry as it would lead to seamless connectivity. Similarly, the Indian Railways is working toward 6 dedicated freight corridors across the eastern and western regions of the country. Therefore, Asia Oceania is estimated to hold the largest share in the automotive logistics market.

The automotive logistics market is dominated by a few globally established players such as DHL (Germany), XPO (US), SNCF (France), Kuehne + Nagel (Switzerland), and DSV (Denmark).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Automotive Logistics Market

4.2 Automotive Logistics Market in Asia Oceania, by Logistics Service Type and Country

4.3 Automotive Logistics Market, by Country

4.4 Automotive Logistics Market, by Activity

4.5 Automotive Logistics Market, by Distribution

4.6 Automotive Logistics Market, by Logistics Service

4.7 Automotive Logistics Market, by Mode of Transport



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increase in Vehicle Production to Increase the Demand For Raw Materials and Components

5.1.1.1.1 Passenger Cars

5.1.1.1.2 Commercial Vehicles

5.1.1.1.3 Battery & Hybrid Electric Vehicles

5.1.1.1.4 Impact of Import & EXPOrt

5.1.1.2 Infrastructure Development in Developing Countries to Boost the Usage of Logistics

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Logistics Players Require High Initial Capital Investment

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Implementation/Usage of Driverless Vehicles

5.1.3.2 Usage of Blockchain For Efficient Logistics Operations

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Assuring Continuity of Stock

5.1.4.2 Lack of Full-Service Tracking Solution



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Revenue Impact

6.4 Advancements in Technology

6.4.1 Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics

6.4.2 3Pl

6.4.3 4Pl

6.4.4 5Pl

6.4.5 Analytics and Big Data



7 Automotive Logistics Market, by Activity

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Research Methodology

7.1.2 Assumptions & Definitions

7.1.3 Industry Insights

7.2 Warehousing

7.2.1 Europe is the Second Largest Logistics Market For Warehousing

7.3 Transportation

7.3.1 Asia Oceania is the Largest Automotive Logistics Market



8 Automotive Logistics Market, by Logistics Service

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Research Methodology

8.1.2 Assumptions

8.1.3 Industry Insights

8.2 Inbound

8.2.1 Europe to Be the Second Largest Market For Inbound Logistics

8.3 Outbound

8.3.1 Asia Oceania is the Largest Market For Outbound Logistics Owing to Its Huge Vehicle Production

8.4 Reverse

8.4.1 Reverse Logistics Has Minimal Share in the Automotive Logistics Market

8.5 Aftermarket

8.5.1 Increasing Vehicle Parc Has Led to Increasing Demand For Aftermarket Automotive Logistics



9 Automotive Logistics Market, by Mode of Transport

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Research Methodology

9.1.2 Assumptions

9.1.3 Industry Insights

9.2 Roadways

9.2.1 Asia Oceania is the Largest Market For Roadways

9.3 Railways

9.3.1 North America is the Second Largest Market For Railways Automotive Logistics

9.4 Maritime

9.4.1 Maritime Transport is the Second Most Preferred Mode of Transport in the Automotive Logistics Market

9.5 Airways

9.5.1 Airways Has the Smallest Share Amongst All Modes of Transport



10 Automotive Logistics Market, by Distribution

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Research Methodology

10.1.2 Assumptions

10.1.3 Industry Insights

10.2 Domestic

10.2.1 Europe is the Second Largest Market For Domestic Automotive Logistics

10.3 International

10.3.1 Asia Oceania is the Largest Market For International Automotive Logistics



11 Automotive Logistics Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Research Methodology

11.1.2 Assumptions

11.1.3 Industry Insights

11.2 Asia Oceania

11.2.1 China

11.2.1.1 Outbound Logistics Has the Second Largest Share in China

11.2.2 India

11.2.2.1 Inbound Logistics is the Largest Segment in India

11.2.3 Japan

11.2.3.1 Reverse Logistics Has the Smallest Share in Japan

11.2.4 South Korea

11.2.4.1 Inbound Logistics is the Largest Segment in South Korea

11.2.5 Rest of Asia Oceania

11.2.5.1 Outbound Logistics is the Second Largest Segment in Rest of Asia Oceania

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Inbound Logistics is the Largest Segment in Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.2.1 Outbound Logistics is the Second Largest Segment in the UK

11.3.3 France

11.3.3.1 Aftermarket Logistics is the Fastest Growing Segment in France

11.3.4 Spain

11.3.4.1 Inbound Logistics is the Largest Segment in Spain

11.3.5 Turkey

11.3.5.1 Outbound Logistics is the Second Largest Segment in Turkey

11.3.6 Russia

11.3.6.1 Aftermarket Logistics is the Fastest Growing Segment in Russia

11.3.7 Rest of Europe

11.3.7.1 Reverse Logistics is the Smallest Segment in Rest of Europe

11.4 North America

11.4.1 US

11.4.1.1 Aftermarket Logistics is the Fastest Growing Segment in the US

11.4.2 Mexico

11.4.2.1 Inbound Logistics is the Largest Segment in Mexico

11.4.3 Canada

11.4.3.1 Outbound Logistics is the Second Largest Segment in Canada

11.5 RoW

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.1.1 Inbound Logistics is the Largest Segment in Brazil

11.5.2 South Africa

11.5.2.1 Outbound Logistics is the Second Largest Segment in South Africa

11.5.3 RoW Others

11.5.3.1 Reverse Logistics is the Smallest Segment in the RoW Others



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Automotive Logistics Service Providers

12.4 Market Share Analysis

12.5 Competitive Scenario



13 Company Profiles

13.1 DHL

13.2 XPO

13.3 SNCF

13.4 Kuehne + Nagel

13.5 DSV

13.6 Ryder

13.7 Ceva

13.8 Imperial

13.9 Panalpina

13.10 Expeditors

13.11 Additional Company Profiles

13.11.1 North America

13.11.1.1 BLG Logistics

13.11.1.2 Penske Logistics

13.11.1.3 Neovia

13.11.2 Europe

13.11.2.1 Dachser Intelligent Logistics

13.11.2.2 Gefco

13.11.2.3 Schnellecke

13.11.2.4 DB Schenker

13.11.3 Asia Oceania

13.11.3.1 Hitachi Transport System

13.11.3.2 Yusen Logistics

13.11.3.3 Kintetsu



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5lhvfn/automotive?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com