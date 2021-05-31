Automotive Mass Air Flow (MAF) Sensors Market to grow by 12.82 million units through 2025 | Impacts of Drivers and Challenges | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the automotive mass air flow (MAF) sensors market and it is poised to grow by 12.82 million units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?
Passenger vehicles are the leading segment in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3%.
- Who are the top players in the market?
BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., General Motors Co., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hitachi Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensata Technologies Holding Plc, TE Connectivity Ltd., and Valeo SA are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the increasing need for better-performance vehicles. However, the increase in labor costs leading to declining profit margins will hamper the market growth.
- How big is the APAC market?
56% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., General Motors Co., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hitachi Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensata Technologies Holding Plc, TE Connectivity Ltd., and Valeo SA are some of the major market participants. Although the factors such as the increased precision in measurement, the increasing need for better-performance vehicles, and the increasing sales of automobiles in the APAC region will offer immense growth opportunities, the increase in labor costs leading to declining profit margins is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive mass air flow (MAF) sensors market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Automotive Mass Air Flow (MAF) Sensors Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Mass Air Flow (MAF) Sensors Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
o Passenger Vehicles
o Commercial Vehicles
- Geography
o APAC
o North America
o Europe
o South America
o The Middle East and Africa
Automotive Mass Air Flow (MAF) Sensors Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive mass air flow (MAF) sensors market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Mass Air Flow (MAF) Sensors Market Size
- Automotive Mass Air Flow (MAF) Sensors Market Trends
- Automotive Mass Air Flow (MAF) Sensors Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the increasing sales of automobiles in the APAC region as one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive Mass Air Flow (MAF) Sensors Market growth during the next few years.
Automotive Mass Air Flow (MAF) Sensors Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive mass air flow (MAF) sensors market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive mass air flow (MAF) sensors market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive mass air flow (MAF) sensors market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive mass air flow (MAF) sensors market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BorgWarner Inc.
- Continental AG
- DENSO Corp.
- General Motors Co.
- HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Sensata Technologies Holding Plc
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
- Valeo SA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
