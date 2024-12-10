Highlighting industry-leading innovations like Buy Now, Pay Later and crisis response strategies.

LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- myKaarma, a leading provider of communication and payment software solutions for automotive dealerships, is proud to announce that its CEO, Ujj Nath, has been named a 2024 Automotive News All-Star in the Service and Parts Vendor category. This prestigious award celebrates future leaders whose skills, vision, and dedication are shaping the trajectory of the automotive industry.

Automotive News Awards myKaarma CEO Ujj Nath for Transformative Service and Parts Vendor Solutions

"I am deeply honored to be recognized as an Automotive News All-Star," said Nath, CEO of myKaarma. "This award is a testament to myKaarma's mission to empower dealerships with innovative tools that enhance the customer experience and drive operational excellence. I'm proud of how we've supported our partners, especially during critical industry moments, and look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of what's possible."

A Preferred Platform for Franchised Dealer Service Departments

myKaarma has become the go-to platform for franchised dealer service departments by delivering a comprehensive suite of tools designed to streamline operations and enhance the customer experience. Built specifically for the unique challenges of automotive service departments, myKaarma's platform integrates communication, payment, and inspection solutions into a seamless workflow. With features like video MPI, Buy Now, Pay Later financing, Payments Surcharging and advanced scheduling capabilities, myKaarma empowers dealerships to operate more efficiently, build trust with their customers, and drive profitability. This industry recognition further validates myKaarma's commitment to innovation and its role as a trusted partner for franchised dealers nationwide.

Leadership in a Time of Crisis

Nath's leadership was especially evident during the CDK Global cyberattack earlier this year , which left dealerships without access to critical Dealer Management System (DMS) functions for an extended period. As an industry leader committed to supporting dealerships, myKaarma stepped up to provide a shadow Repair Order (RO) software at no additional cost, ensuring that dealerships could continue to service their customers electronically during this outage.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, myKaarma rapidly developed new features in real-time to fill the operational gaps caused by the inability to create ROs due to the attack. These solutions enabled dealerships to continue critical service operations, process payments, and communicate effectively with customers, minimizing the impact on their businesses.

Industry Partnerships and Integrations

Nath was additionally recognized for his commitment to innovation and for introducing transformative initiatives where he created a Partner Hub for all partners that service Dealers in their Fixed Operations departments. One of his company's most notable achievements this year was the launch of a Buy Now, Pay Later financing program in partnership with fintech provider Sunbit and a partnership with UVeye to integrate real-time vehicle condition imaging into the service drive. Together, these innovations underscore Nath's dedication to improving the customer experience and driving profitability for dealerships.

The Automotive News All-Stars awards spotlight leaders who are driving innovation in the automotive sector, and Nath's accomplishments exemplify his ability to create meaningful change. This recognition reinforces myKaarma's reputation for pioneering cutting-edge solutions that benefit both dealerships and their customers.

