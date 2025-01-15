myKaarma Brings Award-Winning End-to-End Customer Platform to NADA

LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- myKaarma, the industry leader in Fixed Operations solutions, is bringing a seamless, all-in-one platform for customer interactions to the National Auto Dealers Association (NADA).

The solution replaces multiple systems for a simple yet powerful customer journey powered by advanced communication, payment, and service lane tools. In addition, the platform's open API infrastructure allows partners to integrate with the system quickly and seamlessly. Integrated companies now include Sunbit, Logitrac, Uber, and UVeye, among other valued partners.

Designed by an experienced team that believes no one should have to "do work to do work", myKaarma methodically eliminates wasted time and resources by creating convenient, transparent, and contextual interactions resulting in top-tier customer experiences. The platform optimizes workflows, promotes interdepartmental connectivity, and boosts CSI scores. Here's how myKaarma delivers a full-circle solution for Fixed Ops departments:

The myKaarma Experience: End-to-End Solutions

Before Service

Engage Customers via ServiceConnect

Automatically engage customers that have declined recommended services, missed their appointment, OEM provided maintenance reminders, open recalls, and more to increase customer loyalty and booked appointments.

Manage Inbound Communication via Intelligent Communication Hub

Use AI to automatically route incoming calls and texts to the appropriate individual or team at your dealership to improve phone call efficiency, customer satisfaction, and booked appointments.

Book & Manage Appointments via Scheduler+

Dynamically manage appointment capacities and utilize our new website scheduler that improves online appointment conversion by 15%.

Start Service via Mobile Check-In & Video Walkaround

Take record of the current state of the vehicle for legal coverage, verify customer info, update requested services, check for recalls, and generate the RO from your mobile device to streamline the customer introduction process.

During Service

Improve Service Efficiency and Effectiveness via ServiceCart™ Video MPI

Use the industry leading technician video tool, multiple customized inspection workflows and forms, and the best customer facing experience for reviewing and accepting services to improve service efficiency and effectiveness.

Manage Mobile Techs via Mobile Service

Set service area borders, track and plan routes, and track mobile service technicians in real-time to increase the return on your investment.

Bring Work to You via Vehicle Pickup and Delivery

Set pickup borders, update dropoff locations, and track drivers in real-time to increase customer loyalty.

Improve Parts Effectiveness via Special Order Parts Integration

Track and manage special order parts and communicate with internal team members and customers on the status of the order to improve customer satisfaction and service efficiency.

After Service

Legally Cover Payments and Recoup Processing Fees via myKaarma Payments

Use in-store and online payments solutions to help your team reduce chargebacks, decrease manual transactions, and offset credit card processing fees.

Follow Up with Customers via ServiceConnect

Automatically follow up with and engage customers to increase customer loyalty and booked appointments - this restarts the service lifecycle for the customer!

"We've designed the myKaarma platform to guide Fixed Ops departments through the entire service process, from the first appointment to post-service follow-up, making the experience effortless for customers and dealerships alike," said Ujj Nath, Founder of myKaarma. "By eliminating the inefficiencies of multiple providers, we give dealerships one seamless platform to provide continuity and increase both profits and CSI scores."

For more information on myKaarma, you can find us at the National Automotive Dealer Association (NADA), booth 4509, or visit www.mykaarma.com.

About myKaarma

myKaarma believes a dealer should not have to "do work to do work." Their sophisticated and natural design flow creates effortless, easy, and exceptional interactions. Built upon an industry-leading communication and payment platform, myKaarma delivers good karma for vehicle owners and dealers alike by making the service experience better for all. myKaarma is an advanced end-to-end platform with scheduling, communications, payment, pickup and delivery, video MPI, BDC solutions, and insightful reporting. For more information, visit www.mykaarma.com and connect on LinkedIn.

