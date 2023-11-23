Automotive On-board Power Inverter Market to grow by USD 170.65 million from 2022 to 2027; The increasing need to retain taxi drivers to drive the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive on-board power inverter market is expected to grow by USD 170.65 million between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.65% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by application (passenger cars and LCVs), type (up to 150w and more than 150w), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive On-board Power Inverter Market 2023-2027

The increasing need to retain drivers is a key factor driving market growth. The taxi industry has been severely disrupted by the rapid expansion of e-hailing services. The last person on the customer-facing value chain in this sector is the driver of the vehicle. Therefore, they have an important role to play in the process of building up a fleet operator's image. Furthermore, automotive on-board inverters are one of the keys to improving comfort and convenience for taxi drivers and can contribute to driver retention.

The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View Free PDF Sample Report

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the automotive on-board power inverter market: Ampeak, BESTEK, Cobra Electronics Corporation and Escort Inc., COTEK Electronic Ind. Co. Ltd., DAS Companies Inc., ERAYAK, Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lear Corp., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., ON Semiconductor Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samlex America Inc., Schumacher Electric Corp., Sensata Technologies Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., STMicroelectronics International N.V., Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd., Toyota Industries Corp., and VisIC Technologies Inc.

and Decker Inc., STMicroelectronics International N.V., Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd., Toyota Industries Corp., and VisIC Technologies Inc. Automotive On-board Power Inverter Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 3.92% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend

The growing focus of automotive OEMs on efficient power management is a major trend in the market.

The energy needs of the vehicle have increased as a result of an increasing amount of electronic content in modern vehicles. Therefore, there is a need for effective energy management systems in vehicles.

Furthermore, customers are being trained by OEM automobile manufacturers on how they manage their energy requirements for external electronics.

Significant Challenge

The improper use of power inverters is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

The OEMs do not recommend that users switch to the onboard inverter when a vehicle is turned off.

Moreover, the standard output of 150 W is provided by most integrated inverters. For personal electronic devices, these inverters can be used to the best of their ability.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Keg Segments:

The passenger cars segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The automotive onboard power inverter market is driven by the increasing penetration of consumer electronics devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops, which need to be powered in order to make use of them.

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Sample Report

Related Reports:

The Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market size is estimated to grow by USD 7,828.33 million at a CAGR of 8.84% between 2022 and 2027.

The Residential Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Systems Market size is estimated to grow by USD 14.17 billion at a CAGR of 5.22% between 2023 and 2027.

Automotive On-board Power Inverter Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.65% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 170.65 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.92 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 59% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio