Automotive Parking Heater Market to grow by USD 3.13 billion from 2023 to 2028; the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Calix AB, DK Smith International Trade Inc. and DBK David plus Baader GmbH, and many more - Technavio

10 Nov, 2023, 13:45 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive parking heater market is estimated to grow by USD 3.13 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.81%. The automotive parking heater market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer automotive parking heater market are Calix AB, Changzhou Kangpuru Automotive Air Conditioner Co. Ltd., DBK David plus Baader GmbH, DEFA AS, DK Smith International Trade Inc., Eberspacher Gruppe GmbH and Co.KG, Frost Thermo King Sp. z o.o., Hebei Nanfeng Automobile Equipment Group Co. Ltd., Heilongjiang LF Bros Technology Co. Ltd., HOTSTART Inc., Hubei Parking Heater Merchandise Co. Ltd., JP China Trade Intl Co. Ltd., JUNYIZE, Phillips and Temro Industries, Pro West Refrigeration Ltd., Proheat Inc., Truma Geratetechnik GmbH and Co. KG, Victor Industries Ltd., Webasto SE, and Warmda LLC. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Parking Heater Market 2024-2028
Company Offering:

  • Calix AB - The company offers automotive parking heaters such as 48Vdc Heater 1500W, ESS or Energy Storage System heaters, and others.
  • DBK David plus Baader GmbH - The company offers automotive parking heaters such as the PTC Diesel Parking Heaters series.
  • DK Smith International Trade Inc. - The company offers automotive parking heaters such as Espar bunk heater and air heater parts.
Based on Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

  • North America is estimated to contribute 58% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Due to extreme climatic conditions and anti-idling laws, the USA and Canada are two of the major players in the regional automotive parking heater market. Moreover, a wide range of products and accessories is available from suppliers and dealers in the automotive aftermarket. 

  • Impactful driver- Emergence of aftermarket DIY preheaters
  • Key Trend - Integration of smart technology in automotive parking heaters
  • Major Challenges - High initial costs associated with automotive parking heaters  

 Market Segmentation

  • Based on end-users, the market is classified into OEMs and aftermarkets. The OEMs segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. A wide range of cutting-edge technologies that offer superior comfort, safety, and ride quality are commonly used in luxury vehicles. A growing number of OEMs are offering innovative solutions in the luxury vehicle segment which will also be passed on to mid and entry-level vehicles.

Automotive Parking Heater Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2018-2022

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.81%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.18

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and Sweden

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Product Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

