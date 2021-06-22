Automotive Positive Crankcase Ventilation (PCV) Valve Market to increase by over $ 939 Million between 2021-2025 | Technavio
Jun 22, 2021, 09:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the automotive positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) valve market and it is poised to grow by USD 939.22 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by sales channel, which is the leading segment in the market?
Based on the sales channel, the market generated maximum revenue in the aftermarket segment in 2020.
- What are the major trends in the market?
The growing demand for SUVs and pick-up trucks is the major trend in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Aisan Industry Co. Ltd., Alfdex AB, Cummins Inc., Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., LAP ELECTRICAL Ltd., MANN+HUMMEL, Parker Hannifin Corp., Sogefi Spa, and Tenneco Inc. are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the increasing implementation of stringent emission norms. However, the availability of counterfeit products might hamper growth.
- How big is the APAC market?
APAC occupied about 62% of the overall market share in 2020.
Automotive Positive Crankcase Ventilation (PCV) Valve Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The automotive positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) valve market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Positive Crankcase Ventilation (PCV) Valve Market Size
- Automotive Positive Crankcase Ventilation (PCV) Valve Market Trends
- Automotive Positive Crankcase Ventilation (PCV) Valve Market Industry Analysis
The automotive positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) valve market report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies. This report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Learn more about the global trends impacting the future of the automotive positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) valve market:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70617
Automotive Positive Crankcase Ventilation (PCV) Valve Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Positive Crankcase Ventilation (PCV) Valve Market is segmented as below:
- Sales Channel
- Aftermarket
- OEM
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Technavio's latest reports suggest three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Automotive Positive Crankcase Ventilation (PCV) Valve Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) valve market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) valve market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) valve market across APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) valve market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Impact of COVID-19 on consumer discretionary sector
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Sales channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Sales channel
- Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- OEM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Sales channel
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aisan Industry Co. Ltd.
- Alfdex AB
- Cummins Inc.
- Ford Motor Co.
- General Motors Co.
- LAP ELECTRICAL Ltd.
- MANN+HUMMEL
- Parker Hannifin Corp.
- Sogefi Spa
- Tenneco Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
