Automotive Positive Crankcase Ventilation (PCV) Valve Market to increase by over $ 939 Million between 2021-2025 | Technavio

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on the sales channel, the market generated maximum revenue in the aftermarket segment in 2020.

The growing demand for SUVs and pick-up trucks is the major trend in the market.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.

Aisan Industry Co. Ltd., Alfdex AB, Cummins Inc., Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., LAP ELECTRICAL Ltd., MANN+HUMMEL, Parker Hannifin Corp., Sogefi Spa, and Tenneco Inc. are the top players in the market.

The market is driven by the increasing implementation of stringent emission norms. However, the availability of counterfeit products might hamper growth.

APAC occupied about 62% of the overall market share in 2020.

Automotive Positive Crankcase Ventilation (PCV) Valve Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The automotive positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) valve market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Positive Crankcase Ventilation (PCV) Valve Market Size

Automotive Positive Crankcase Ventilation (PCV) Valve Market Trends

Automotive Positive Crankcase Ventilation (PCV) Valve Market Industry Analysis

The automotive positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) valve market report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies. This report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Automotive Positive Crankcase Ventilation (PCV) Valve Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Positive Crankcase Ventilation (PCV) Valve Market is segmented as below:

Sales Channel

Aftermarket



OEM

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

Technavio's latest reports suggest three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Automotive Positive Crankcase Ventilation (PCV) Valve Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) valve market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) valve market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) valve market across APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America

, , MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) valve market vendors

