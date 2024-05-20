Cosmetic Packaging Market size is set to grow by USD 22.91 bn from 2024-2028, growing e-commerce and social media marketing to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cosmetic packaging market size is estimated to grow by USD 22.91 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.71% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cosmetic Packaging Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Skin care, Hair care, Makeup, and Nail care), Material (Glass, Metal, and Plastic and others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled A Packaging Group, AG Poly Packs Pvt. Ltd., Albea Services SAS, Altium Packaging, Amcor plc, AptarGroup Inc., Ball Corp., Berry Global Inc., Cosmopak USA LLC, Dow Chemical Co., DS Smith Plc, Gerresheimer AG, Graham Blowpack Pvt. Ltd., HCP Packaging, Libo Cosmetics, Quadpack Industries SA, Silgan Holdings Inc., SKS Bottle and Packaging Inc., Sulapac Oy, TriMas Corp., Verescence France, and Vimal Plastics

Segment Overview

This cosmetic packaging market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Skin care

1.2 Hair care

1.3 Makeup

1.4 Nail care Material 2.1 Glass

2.2 Metal

2.3 Plastic and others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Skin care- The cosmetic packaging market caters to the diverse needs of the cosmetics industry, particularly skincare products. Brands prioritize sustainable solutions for differentiation, such as Albea Group's Twirl refillable jar packaging. Paper-based and sachet packaging are eco-friendly alternatives. Cosmetic brands seek raw materials from plastic suppliers to ensure low costs and profitability. Innovations like 3D printing and visually appealing designs for shampoo packages and fragrances enhance cosmetic item appeal. Brand positioning relies on unique packaging formats to stand out in the e-commerce space.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The cosmetic packaging market is experiencing significant growth, driven by shifting consumer preferences towards organic and natural beauty products. Innovations in green packaging solutions, in response to increasing environmental consciousness, are a key trend. Emerging markets in APAC and South America, fueled by rising disposable income, present new opportunities. Retail, showrooms, and e-commerce serve as distribution channels, with digital transformation and social media influencers influencing consumer behavior. Longer shelf life and design attractiveness are crucial factors in product packaging, while adherence to environmental norms and various packaging material types are essential considerations.

Market Challenges

The cosmetic packaging market is experiencing significant shifts in consumer preferences towards sustainable and eco-friendly solutions. Innovations in green packaging materials are driving this trend, as vendors seek to meet environmental norms and cater to the increasing consumer consciousness. Disposable income and social media influence are also key factors, with consumers demanding longer shelf life and attractive product packaging. Digital transformation and customized design are essential for vendors looking to distinguish themselves in the global market. In March 2023, Sulapac introduced Sulapac Luxe, a sustainable material for luxury fragrance caps, further expanding the company's green packaging solutions.

Market Research Overview

The Cosmetic Packaging Market is a significant segment of the global packaging industry, with a focus on designing, manufacturing, and supplying innovative and attractive packaging solutions for various cosmetic and personal care products. The market is driven by several factors, including the preference for premium and sustainable packaging, increasing consumer awareness, and the growing demand for eco-friendly and recyclable materials. The market is segmented based on material types, such as plastic, glass, metal, and paper & board. Plastics dominate the market due to their versatility, cost-effectiveness, and lightweight properties. However, the demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging is driving the growth of paper & board and glass packaging. Moreover, the market is also segmented based on product types, including skincare, makeup, fragrances, and hair care. The makeup segment holds the largest market share due to the high demand for innovative and attractive packaging solutions. The Cosmetic Packaging Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the increasing consumer preference for premium and sustainable packaging and the growing demand for eco-friendly and recyclable materials. The market is also expected to be influenced by the latest trends, such as the use of digital printing, smart packaging, and the integration of augmented reality technology.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Skin Care



Hair Care



Makeup



Nail Care

Material

Glass



Metal



Plastic And Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

