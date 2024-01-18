Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market to grow by USD 6.85 billion from 2022 to 2027, Europe is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive rear-seat infotainment market is estimated to grow by USD 6.85 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.92% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will progress. Europe is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK are key contributors to the market in the region. In addition, the improvement of comfort and safety features as well as compliance with regulatory standards is becoming a priority for automotive manufacturers in this area. The increasing consumer demand for enhanced in-car entertainment is a key factor driving market growth. The rise is attributed to heightened consumer demand for enhanced in-car entertainment during daily commutes and long trips. The increasing popularity of smart and connected automobiles is also driving adoption.The AI-powered rear-seat infotainment system is a major trend in the market. However, high initial costs of advanced infotainment systems are one of the significant challenges restricting market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market 2023-2027

For more insights on the historical (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a Free sample report

Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (aftermarket and OEM), technology (multimedia player and navigation systems), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The aftermarket segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The aftermarket has transformed the global automotive rear-seat infotainment market, emerging as the dominant segment. Additionally, ride-hailing companies collaborate with manufacturers to integrate aftermarket rear-seat infotainment systems.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region, historic (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Free Sample Report

Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market – Market Dynamics

The Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market faces numerous challenges in the dynamic landscape of Automotive Entertainment Systems. Balancing the demand for In-car Multimedia with evolving technologies such as Infotainment Displays, Wireless Connectivity, and Augmented Reality Integration poses a hurdle. The integration of diverse features like Video Playback, Content Sharing, and Gaming Consoles requires seamless Automotive Connectivity. Issues in In-car Streaming, Voice Recognition, and Multi-user Systems demand robust solutions. Additionally, ensuring compatibility with Navigation Systems, Headrest Screens, and Infotainment Software amidst advancements in Display Technology and Automotive Infotainment Market trends adds complexity. Striking the right balance between Passenger Entertainment and Vehicle Connectivity Solutions remains pivotal for success.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, and challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a Free sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market industry across Europe , APAC, North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market companies

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The in-car Wi-Fi market size is estimated to grow by USD 270.53 billion at a CAGR of 49.01% between 2023 and 2028.

The automotive audio speakers market size is estimated to grow by USD 7,682.2 million at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2022 and 2027.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Technology

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio